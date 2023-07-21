BCCI drops massive fitness updates on Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna ahead of IND vs IRE T20Is

The Board for Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) dropped massive fitness updates on Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna, who are undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Friday, July 21.

The governing body confirmed that the two speedsters are in the final stages of rehab and will soon be seen in action in practice games before making a national comeback.

In a statement, the BCCI said:

“The two fast bowlers are in the final stages of their rehab and are bowling with full intensity in the nets. The duo will now play some practice games, which the NCA will organise."

It added:

"The BCCI Medical Team is pleased with their progress and will make a final decision after assessing them following the practice games.”

For the uninitiated, Bumrah is recovering from his back injury. He played his last game for India against Australia in the second T20I in September 2022.

Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna played his last ODI against Zimbabwe (Away from home) in August last year before being ruled out due to a stress fracture.

The duo underwent successful surgeries after being ruled out of Indian Premier League earlier this year. They will be keen to play the upcoming three-match T20Is in Ireland next month, subject to fitness.

BCCI drops medical update on injured Indian middle order

KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer are backbone of Indian middle order.

The BCCI also dropped medical updates on batters Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.

Pant, in particular, has begun batting and keeping in the nets, while Iyer and Rahul are undergoing strength and fitness drills. The cricket body said:

“He [Rishabh Pant] has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness program designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running.”

It added:

“KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have resumed batting in the nets and are currently undergoing strength and fitness drills. The BCCI Medical Team is satisfied with their progress and will increase their intensity in terms of both skills and strength and conditioning in the coming days.”

For the uninitiated, Pant recently started walking without the help of crutches after surviving a life-threatening car accident in December last year.

Like Bumrah, Iyer also went underwent a back injury that recurred during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Rahul underwent a successful surgery after sustaining a thigh injury mid-IPL 2023.

The duo will look to fully recover ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup, scheduled to be played from August 30 to September 17. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2.