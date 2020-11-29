BCCI gives states four options, six bio-secure hubs for shortened domestic season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given state associations four options for the 2020/21 domestic season - play only the Ranji Trophy, only the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, both the Ranji and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophies, or the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and the Vijay Hazare 50-over Trophy.

In the email sent on Sunday by the BCCI, state associations have been asked to give their opinions on the proposal by December 02.

The BCCI has also sent windows during which various domestic tournaments for the 2020/21 season could be held, with December 20-January 10 being the possible dates for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

The Ranji Trophy could then begin on January 11 and end on March 18. Alternatively, the Vijay Hazare Trophy could take place from January 11 and end on February 7.

The domestic season in Indian cricket has been delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Usually the season gets underway sometime in September. However, it now looks like state teams will have to wait till next month to take part in matches.

The 38 domestic teams will be divided into six groups (five elite groups and one plate group). The plate group will contain eight teams, and the five elite groups will include six teams each. The six groups will play in different bio-secure hubs to prevent teams from having to travel far.

BCCI preparing for mega-auction and ninth IPL team?

Teams will be playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy early to leave enough gap for the start of the 2021 IPL season, which is scheduled to begin in late March or early April.

The BCCI is contemplating the addition of a ninth IPL team, which could mean a mega 2021 IPL auction in January.

And if the domestic T20 tournament is played in December, it would give franchises an excellent opportunity to scout young players and potential signings.