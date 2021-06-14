BCCI hopeful about hosting T20 World Cup in India - Reports 

The BCCI remains optimistic about hosting the T20 World Cup in India. The board is set to communicate the same to the ICC on or before the June 28 deadline.

Multiple reports had earlier suggested that the T20 World Cup is set to move out of India, with the UAE and Oman the front-runners to host the tournament.

ICC Board Meeting

However, a report in The Telegraph suggests that the BCCI is now hopeful of staging the tournament in India. A source speaking to the publication gave examples of Euro 2020 and the Tokyo Olympics 2020 to suggest the BCCI is considering the possibility of hosting the tournament on home soil.

"All around the world sport is happening amid the pandemic. The Olympics is set to take place in Tokyo despite reservations in certain quarters, the Euro Championships are on despite several parts of Europe still not being considered safe, the Copa America is to begin in Brazil in the face of Covid-19 concerns. So why can’t the T20 World Cup be held here if the numbers are within limits,” the source told The Telegraph.

According to TOI, Oman ready to host T20 World Cup if given opportunity. The T20 World Cup qualifiers or preliminary round games might be staged in Oman if the tournament is moved to the UAE. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 4, 2021

The decreasing number of COVID-19 cases combined with the easing lockdowns and the gradual opening up of the country has increased the BCCI’s confidence. Another positive is the country’s vaccination drive, which is expected to help reduce the impact of any further waves of the pandemic.

According to the publication, top officials from the BCCI will meet in Mumbai this week to discuss the possibility of hosting the T20 World Cup in India.

BCCI to chart out a plan of action during Mumbai meeting

Source (in ANI) said "BCCI President Ganguly is in Mumbai to discuss the hosting of World Cup, tax exemption need to be cleared to ICC so a couple of important decisions will be taken in next two days". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 14, 2021

The publication revealed that the number of venues for the T20 World Cup could be cut to six or seven instead of the initial nine. Some of the venues like the three in Mumbai, along with Pune, have been shortlisted, while the semi-finals and finals are penned down to take place in Ahmedabad.

Other venues will be decided, keeping in mind bio-bubble restrictions, with the BCCI also mulling the possibility of allowing crowds in limited numbers for the ICC event. Another deliberation point has been the issue of tax waivers. But with talks with the Finance Ministry being encouraging, the BCCI is confident about coming to a resolution.

