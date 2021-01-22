BCCI to introduce 2-km fitness test for Indian cricket team members

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to introduce a mandatory 2-km time trial to measure speed and endurance levels for top cricketers.

According to latest reports, the test will be mandatory for the BCCI’s contracted cricketers and the ones who are vying a spot in the national squad. This will be a brand new introduction, with the existing Yo-Yo test an addition apart from the new system.

The news media quoted a BCCI official stating -

“The Board felt that the current fitness standard played a huge role in getting our fitness to the next level. It is important to take our fitness level to another level now. The time trial exercise will help us to compete even better. The board will keep updating the standards every year.”

Benchmark for BCCI’s 2-km fitness test

The report states that the benchmark for fast bowlers is 8 minutes and 15 seconds. As for the batsmen, wicketkeepers and spinners, the threshold limit will be 8 minutes and 30 seconds. The new test wouldn’t replace the Yo-Yo test, for which the minimum level for all cricket stars remains at 17.1.

The new test has been approved by the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah. As per the latest directive, the board will carry out the test in three windows every year – February, June and August/September.

Notably, the players who were a part of the Australian Test tour will be exempted from undergoing the test in February. However, clearing the test is mandatory for players eyeing a spot in the limited-overs squad for the home series against England.