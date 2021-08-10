BCCI invites applicants for the role of NCA Cricket Head 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is seeking applications for the post of National Cricket Academy (NCA) cricket head. The post has been held by Rahul Dravid since July 2019 and could be a huge indication of the rumored coaching overhaul of the Indian cricket team that impacts the NCA as well.

With rumors floating around about the possibility of Rahul Dravid taking over from Ravi Shastri on a full-time basis as the coach of the Indian team, the timing of the availability of the post is a huge giveaway.

The post reportedly involves the responsibility of overseeing a pool of 25-30 people, with 12 people reporting to the head regarding progress, recovery and other aspects. The NCA head will be required to report to the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah as well.

The invitation says:

"The Head Cricket NCA will be overall responsible for running all Cricket Coaching programs at the National Cricket Academy, Bangalore (NCA). He will be responsible for the preparation, development and performance of all cricketers attending training at the Academy.

"He will be singularly responsible for the development of emerging and youth cricketers within the male and female player development programmes who are sent to the NCA."

Rahul Dravid will have to re-apply for the post of NCA cricket head

Having completed two years as the cricket head of the NCA, Rahul Dravid will have to re-apply in order to remain in contention for the spot he currently holds. The BCCI also released the qualification criteria required to be eligible for the post, which says:

"Should have represented India in minimum 25 Test matches and an outstanding track record of cricket coaching for a min of 5 years of an International/India A/India U-19/India Women/IPL/team.

"Successful record in running high performance programs, planning and monitoring, as well as designing and implementing player development plans and programmes in elite environments."

The invitation for the post also mentions the deadline for the submission of the application, which is by 11:59 pm on August 15.

My right hand back in the house. Looking fitter and stronger after being in isolation for 10 days even though testing negative all the way. Bloody frustrating these isolation rules. 2 jabs of the vaccine has to be trusted #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/4Gukf0F9Pg — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 24, 2021

Rahul Dravid was handed his maiden assignment as interim coach of the national team during their tour of Sri Lanka. The former India captain had a relatively young squad at his disposal which emerged victorious in the ODI series by 2-1, but lost the T20I series 1-2 following a bout of COVID cases in the camp.

