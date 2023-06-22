BCCI invites applications for vacant men's selection committee post ahead of West Indies tour 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued the notice to invite applicants for the vacant role in the men's selection committee on Thursday, June 22.

The unit are currently a member short following Chetan Sharma's resignation in February. He was surprisingly re-appointed as chairman of the selection committee in the aftermath of the 2022 T20 World Cup debacle but his second tenure as chairman was short-lived.

The former India bowler chose to vacate the post after he was embroiled in controversy after a sting operation and his resignation was accepted by BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Following the shake-up of the selection committee, former opening batter Shiv Sunder Das is leading the affairs as of now.

According to the document on the BCCI website, the role entails justified selection of the squad across all formats, building a strong bench, attending matches and meetings whenever required and will be answerable to the media.

The applicants must meet the following criteria to be considered for the aforementioned role, which include having played at least seven Test Matches or 30 first-class matches or 10 One Day International matches and 20 first-class matches.

Additionally, the candidate should have retired from the game at least five years previously. No person who has been a member of any cricket committee (as defined in the Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations of BCCI) for a total of five years shall be eligible to be a member of the men’s selection committee.

BCCI set the deadline for selection committee member applications as June 30

The official notice also mentions that applicants must submit the document by 18:00 hours on Friday, June 30.

The applications of the candidates will be screened and evaluated by the concerned authorities, following which the shortlisted names will be called up for personal interviews before a final choice is made.

It is unlikely that the new addition to the selection committee will have a say in the squads for the West Indies tour.

The current members, as well as the interim chairman, are expected to name the squad in the final week of June with the squad set to reach the Caribbean around July 1 to prepare for the Test series that begins on July 12.

Poll : 0 votes