BCCI issues directive to players to feature in Ranji Trophy during break - Reports 

The revamped Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office bearers, including president Roger Binny, reportedly want Indian players to feature in the Ranji Trophy and other domestic tournaments while not representing the country.

Several fringe stars like Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, and Yuzvendra Chahal are plying their trade for their respective states after a significant period of time.

The era of workload management and the ensuing heavy rotation has left domestic cricket a little diluted. With the exception of all-format players, the rest of the Indian squad players have been encouraged to partake in the domestic season rather than wait for the next international assignment.

A BCCI official told InsideSport:

“It had to happen. They need match practice to stay fit. With many injuries of late, we must have players ready for all formats. As President indicated, all Indian players barring all-format guys should play in domestic."

The stock of domestic cricket increases with the inclusion of well-established Indian players. Plenty of contracted players are currently involved in the opening stages of the Ranji Trophy. The upcoming season could prove to be crucial for players who are looking to break into the Indian Test squad.

While Ishan Kishan was among the top performers in the first game of the competition, Suryakumar is featuring in Mumbai's second match against Hyderabad after missing out on the side's imperious nine-wicket win over Andhra in their campaign opener.

The Mumbai-born batter recently told the Indian Express:

"I feel I’m close. I have played this format. I have an idea of red-ball cricket because we all start from red-ball cricket. Yes, conditions are challenging but if you can apply your mind and alter your game, you can succeed."

Team India are looking to make it to the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the second time in succession. A robust domestic structure is vital to the team's ambitions to continue their dominance in red-ball cricket.

Second round of Ranji Trophy matches to begin on December 20

The 2022-23 season of the Ranji Trophy started on December 13. Defending champions Madhya Pradesh got off to a winning start following an innings win over Jammu and Kashmir.

The second round of games will begin on Tuesday, December 20.

