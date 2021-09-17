"Each team is encouraged to have a team physician to manage COVID related issues" - BCCI issues guidelines to states ahead of the domestic season 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has laid down guidelines for state associations ahead of the country's forthcoming domestic season. The cricketing body has reportedly communicated a new set of instructions to states amid the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country.

As reported by Cricbuzz, the board has instructed state associations to limit their squads to 30 members. This will include 20 players, along with 10 support staff members. The BCCI has also recommended that the teams have a physician on hand for COVID-19 related problems.

The board has directed that players are strictly prohibited from using any mode of public transport during tournaments. Along with that, they have also given clarifications regarding the remuneration teams will receive. An elaborate BCCI advisory said:

"Each team is encouraged to have a team physician to manage COVID-related issues. Use of public transport viz. share rides (Uber, Ola, etc), trains, local bus network, etc is strictly prohibited during the tournament."

As per the latest update, a total of 20 players will be eligible for the match fee. While the members in the playing eleven will receive 100% of their match fees, the remaining nine members will be paid half the amount.

"20 players will be eligible for the match fee. In the case where a Team India cricketer is deputed by the BCCI to participate in domestic cricket, he or she will be eligible for match fee over and above the 20 players based on Playing XI and non-Playing XI status in the matches."

The upcoming season of India's premier domestic competition is set to begin in January next year. The tournament could not be conducted in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens will host the finals of the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 season.

Venkata Krishna B @venkatatweets Tamil Nadu who are in Elite Group D with Saurashtra, Railways, J&K, Jharkhand and Goa will play their matches in Ahmedabad. Other venues for Ranji: Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, T'puram, Chennai (Plate). Kolkata will play host to knockouts (Q/F, S/F and Final) #RanjiTrophy Tamil Nadu who are in Elite Group D with Saurashtra, Railways, J&K, Jharkhand and Goa will play their matches in Ahmedabad. Other venues for Ranji: Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, T'puram, Chennai (Plate). Kolkata will play host to knockouts (Q/F, S/F and Final) #RanjiTrophy

