BCCI issues official update on Rishabh Pant's injury on Day 1 of 3rd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Indian vice-captain and keeper Rishabh Pant has sustained a blow to his left index finger during Day 1 of the Lord's Test against England on Thursday (July 10). In his absence, Dhruv Jurel has been keeping the wicket for the visitors.

Ad

During the 34th over of England's innings, Pant injured his finger while diving to stop a widish delivery from Jasprit Bumrah, which was drifting down the leg side. However, he could only manage to get a little contact, resulting in him conceding two byes.

Rishabh Pant immediately received treatment from the medical staff. He initially put his gloves back on, but soon left the field and Jurel was announced as the substitute keeper.

Ad

Trending

As per the latest update by BCCI, Pant is under supervision and no further details about his participation have been provided.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is worth noting that since 2017, MCC has allowed teams to substitute a keeper, but they aren't allowed to bat. It will be interesting to see if Pant recovers during India's innings, otherwise the Shubman Gill-led side will have to bat with 10 players.

Pant has been one of India's finest batters in the series, racking up 342 runs in four innings at an average of 85.50. He became the first Indian to score twin centuries in England during the Headingley Test.

Ad

Rishabh Pant spills the beans on his stump-mic conversations

In a pre-game press conference, Rishabh Pant shared a key reason behind his constant chirping behind the stumps. Pant has been proactive with his chatter, giving instructions to the bowlers and engaging in funny banter with the opposition batters.

Pant stated that he has had the habit since childhood, which he acquired from his late coach, Tarak Sinha. He said (via India Today):

Ad

"The idea is to keep talking to myself as a batter. It's always been like this. But in this series, the stump mic is picking up a lot more."

"As a batter, I've been doing the same things. As a kid, I used to keep telling myself what to do. My coach, the late Tarak Sinha, advised me to keep talking to myself. Whatever he taught me, I still try to follow the same things," he added.

Ad

Notably, the stump-mic caught Rishabh Pant's conversation with Harry Brook from the second Test at Edgbaston. The England batter sledged Pant by asking him to achieve the milestone of scoring fastest hundred in Tests, but the 27-year-old calmly responded by saying that he is not greedy for records.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Rathi Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.



A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.



Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.



In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news