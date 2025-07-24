BCCI issues update on Rishabh Pant's injury after Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

By Vaishnavi Iyer
Modified Jul 24, 2025 00:23 IST
The BCCI provided an update on Rishabh Pant’s condition after the wicketkeeper-batter suffered a serious injury while batting on Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Test against England. The two teams faced off in the fourth match of the five-game series on Wednesday, July 23, at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Notably, Rishabh Pant injured his right foot while trying a reverse shot and was taken off the field in an ambulance cart. The Indian vice-captain appeared to be in intense pain and had difficulty walking after the hit.

After Stumps on Day 1, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared an update on Pant’s condition, saying he was taken to the hospital for scans. On X, the BCCI wrote:

“Rishabh Pant was hit on his right foot while batting on Day 1 of the Manchester Test. He was taken for scans from the stadium. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress.”
Furthermore, Sudharsan went to address the media at the press conference after the conclusion of play on Day 1, where he was asked to provide an update on Pant’s health condition. The batter stated (via RevSportz):

“Oh he was in a lot of pain and he's now at the hospital taking scans. We'll know about the update probably soon. If he's not coming back in this match it's obviously a blow but the other batters are also ready to do their part.”
England end Day 1 on high note

Rishabh Pant retiring hurt from the match just added to India’s troubles as the hosts had an enjoyable outing with the ball. After an intense first session for India, England managed to turn the tide in their favor in the next two sessions, taking wickets at regular intervals.

After openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissals, the visitors lost their captain Shubman Gill cheaply. Sudharsan held the anchor from one end and played a crucial knock, scoring 61 runs off 151 deliveries before being dismissed in the final session before stumps.

With Pant retired hurt, Day 2 will see Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur continue the innings for India. The visiting side finished the day scoring 264/4.

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
