BCCI to look for new Indian men’s team coach post 2024 T20 World Cup; Rahul Dravid can apply too

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to invite applications for the Indian men's team coach role soon. Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, disclosed the development to reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Current head coach Rahul Dravid has been in this role since November 2021. He was handed a short-term extension after his two-year contract expired following India's 2023 World Cup final loss against Australia. However, the term will end after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in June.

According to Shah, Dravid can also re-apply for the job. Moreover, the batting, bowling, and fielding coaches will be hired after an interaction with the new coach.

Here's the statement by Jay Shah:

"Rahul's tenure is only up to June. So if he wants to apply, he is free to do so. Other members of the coaching staff, such as batting, bowling, and fielding coaches, will be decided after consultation with the new coach."

Furthermore, the BCCI official confirmed that they are unlikely to consider different coaches for different formats. The new appointee will serve the Indian team for three years.

BCCI's Jay Shah opens up on Impact Player rule in IPL 2024

Since the Impact Player rule has been put into use in IPL 2024, it has received varied reactions from the cricket fraternity and fans. Some feel the rule decreases the value of all-rounders, with teams bringing in a specialist batter as an Impact Player to boost their totals in the back-end of the innings.

According to Jay Shah, the Impact player rule has paved the way for more Indian players getting an opportunity to showcase their talent. However, he added that the rule was not permanent and that they would consult with all parties involved before taking a final decision ahead of the 2025 season.

"Impact player was a test case. Two new Indian players are getting a chance in the IPL. We will discuss with the stakeholders - franchises and broadcasters - before deciding on the continuation of the Impact Player. It's not permanent, but no one has provided feedback against the rule," Shah said.

It will be interesting to see how the Impact Player rule plays out in the remaining games of IPL 2024.

