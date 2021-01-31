BCCI looking to host IPL in India and get players vaccinated

BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal gave a clear indication that the 2021 edition of the IPL will be hosted in India.

Dhumal also said the board is not even considering UAE as a backup option as they are very confident that the upcoming IPL will be played in India.

The 2020 IPL was played in the UAE due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation in India.

Arun Singh Dhumal, who is also a member on the IPL Governing Council, told PTI:

"We are working on having the IPL in India and we are hopeful that we would be able to organise it. We are not even thinking of a back up at this point in time, we want to do it here. India is probably safer than UAE at this point. Hopefully, the situation remains stable and keep improving and we will have it here."

India's seven-day average has now come down to less than 14,000 cases, and the Covid-19 situation in the country is constantly improving.

Meanwhile, BCCI decided to call off Ranji Trophy. They did, however, announce 50-overs tournaments in various categories.

"We took feedback from the players, selection committee, state associations. It was felt that 2020 is already gone and rather than having two Ranji events in the same calendar year, it is better to go for white-ball cricket. That way, we could have something for junior cricket and women considering the importance of of Women's World Cup and U-19 World Cup next year. Rather than having one tournament, we thought of having events in different categories," said Dhumal.

🚨ALERT🚨: IPL 2021 Player Auction on 18th February🗓️



Venue 📍: Chennai



How excited are you for this year's Player Auction? 😎👍



Set your reminder folks 🕰️ pic.twitter.com/xCnUDdGJCa — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 27, 2021

BCCI in talks with Indian government to vaccinate players

Domestic cricket in India was successfully started with the resumption of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this year. The domestic T20 tournament has gone on smoothly, indicating the good work which the organisers have done.

Arun Singh Dhumal meanwhile also indicated that the BCCI is looking to get players vaccinated as soon as possible.

"We are working on getting our players vaccinated. The government's directive is that frontline workers and the most vulnerable will be the first to get vaccinated, but we are in touch with the government to get our players vaccinated," added Dhumal.

The Treasurer also said that the BCCI is looking to get crowds in at the stadium for the upcoming India-England series. However, only 25-50% of the tickets would be allotted.

The first two Tests are going to be held in Chennai behind closed doors.