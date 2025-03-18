BCCI may reconsider strict rule about family on tours after Virat Kohli’s open criticism: Reports

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) may reconsider the strict rule implemented for players on having family around during tours, according to a report by India Today. The reported reconsideration comes after star batter Virat Kohli openly criticised the rule.

Virat Kohli had spoken about the importance of having family members with them for players to cope with long tours. After India's 0-3 defeat to Australia in the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy, the BCCI brought in strict rules, one of which reduced the time players' family members were allowed to stay with them.

"If you ask any player, do you want your family to be around you all the time? You'll be like, yes. I don't want to go to my room and just sit alone and sulk. I want to be able to be normal. And then you can really treat your game as something that is a responsibility. You finish that responsibility, and you come back to life," Kohli said in an event ahead of the IPL 2025 season (via Hindustan Times).

Following his criticism, players can now seek permission from the board to let their family members stay for longer, as per the report.

"Players can apply for permission if they want their families to stay longer on tours. The BCCI will make a decision as it sees fit," a source was quoted as saying.

India's next international assignment will be the five-match Test series against England away from home, which begins in June.

The current BCCI rule regarding family on tours

The BCCI issued strict guidelines after the Border Gavaskar Trophy defeat. According to the current rules, family members are allowed only one visit per series for up to two weeks for a tour longer than 45 days.

"Players absent from India for more than 45 days during overseas tours can be joined by their partners and children (under 18) for one visit per series (format-wise) of up to a two-week period," the rule stated.

The board had also said that it will pay for the accommodation with the player only for the visitor's period. Any other expenses will have to be borne by the player personally.

Further, requests for exemption need to be approved in advance by the head coach, captain, and GM of operations.

