BCCI officials set to travel to UAE and Oman to oversee T20 World Cup preparations

Office bearers of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are all set to travel to the UAE and Oman to oversee the preparations for the upcoming edition of the ICC T20 World Cup.

The officials will be in the UAE and Oman on July 16 and 17 to inspect the ground conditions. They will also meet with ECB and Oman officials to decide on the logistics.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 has been shifted to UAE and Oman.



ANI quoted a source as saying::

"We are going to Oman tomorrow, we will be visiting the venue and also will discuss the travel plan of teams as Qualifiers are to be held there, the day after tomorrow will be in Dubai to have a meeting with ICC. ECB officials will also be there.

"We do not want to leave any stone unturned due to the Covid-19 pandemic. That's why everything will be taken care of. Bio bubble, training, accommodation are some issues that need to be discussed. We will also discuss whether media will be allowed or not."

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed last month that the 2021 T20 World Cup had been moved out of India due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

The decision came after the BCCI was forced to postpone IPL 2021 midway after a couple of lapses in the bio-bubble emerged.

Eights teams to play the qualifying round of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup

The first round of the global T20 meet will see eight teams participate in the qualifying round. The teams competing in the preliminary stage are Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Namibia, Oman, and Papua New Guinea.

Four teams will progress through to the final event, where eight automatic qualifiers will join them. The ICC T20 World Cup final will take place on November 14.

Three venues in the UAE - Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium - and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground will host the matches of the mega event.

