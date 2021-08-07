BCCI secretary Jay Shah announces prize money for Olympics 2021 medal winners

Jay Shah, the Honorary Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), took to Twitter to announce rewards for the athletes who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

He announced that the lone gold medalist, Neeraj Chopra, would be awarded ₹1 crore while the silver medalists Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Kumar Dahiya would be presented with ₹50 lakh cash prize each.

Badminton star PV Sindhu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and wrestler Bajrang Punia - who won bronze medals at Olympics 2021 - would be awarded ₹25 lakh each. Jay Shah also wrote in his tweet that the Indian men's hockey team will receive ₹1.25 crore from the BCCI for their splendid efforts.

In an earlier tweet, Shah acknowledged the brilliant efforts by the nation's athletes in Tokyo.

"Our athletes have made the country proud by finishing on the podium at @Tokyo2020. The @BCCI acknowledges their stellar efforts and we are delighted to announce cash prizes for the medallists," Jay Shah earlier tweeted with a photo of Neeraj Chopra flaunting his gold medal.

India registers its best-ever performance at the Olympics

Neeraj Chopra entered the record books on Saturday as he became only the second Indian individual sportsperson to win a gold medal at the Olympics. The 23-year-old, with a best effort of 87.58 meters, managed to find a place on the top podium in men's javelin throw.

Mirabai Chanu was the first Indian to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics when she clinched the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting. Ravi Kumar Dahiya, meanwhile, won the silver in 57 kg freestyle category wrestling.

With PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain and Bajrang Punia also winning medals at the Tokyo Olympics, India has managed to win six individual medals at the prestigious sports event.

The men's hockey team, on the other hand, won a medal at the Olympics after a 41-year long wait. India beat Germany 5-4 in a nerve-wracking match to win the bronze and managed to add the 12th hockey medal in the history of the Olympics.

With seven medals in the kitty, India has bettered its record of six medal wins back in 2012.

