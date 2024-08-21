BCCI secretary Jay Shah frontrunner for the ICC chairman post: Reports

Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is reportedly the frontrunner to take up the post of chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). According to a report in the Business Standard, incumbent ICC chairman Greg Barclay has opted out of extending his term in the post.

Barclay is currently in the midst of his second term, which is set to expire on November 30.

ICC put out the following statement in a media release:

"ICC Chair Greg Barclay confirmed to the Board that he will not stand for a third term and will step down from the post when his current tenure finishes at the end of November. Barclay was appointed as the Independent ICC Chair in November 2020, before being re-elected in 2022."

As per the rules, an ICC chairman can serve three terms of two years each. Barclay has completed four years as the incumbent chairman. To become the ICC chairman, a candidate needs to win 51 percent of votes, meaning, nine out of 16 members should vote in favor of the candidate

Jay Shah has one year remaining on his contract as BCCI secretary

Jay Shah with former Team India coach Rahul Dravid (File image via Getty)

Jay Shah is the current secretary of the Board of Cricket Control in India. Should he decide to apply for the role of ICC chairman and be elected, he will have four years remaining as the BCCI secretary - with one year remaining on the current term and three years as another term.

Should Jay Shah become the ICC chairman, he will be the youngest to get that position at 35. Jagmohan Dalmia, Shashank Manohar, Sharad Pawar, and N Srinivasan are some other Indians who have held the post of ICC chairman so far.

