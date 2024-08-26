BCCI secretary Jay Shah makes historic announcement 

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has made a huge announcement regarding the Indian domestic cricket tournaments. In a major first, the board will now reward the Player of the Match and the Player of the Tournaments of women's and junior cricket tournaments.

Initially, the board only rewarded the best performers in senior men's tournaments, but the new scheme will result in rewards for the top players in women's and junior level competitions as well. Apart from that, Jay Shah has also announced that the Player of the Match award will be given to the best player in every game of Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournaments.

Taking to X earlier today, Shah wrote:

"We are introducing prize money for the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament in all Women’s and Junior Cricket tournaments under our Domestic Cricket Programme.

"Additionally, prize money will be awarded for the Player of the Match in the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournaments for Senior Men. This initiative aims to recognize and reward outstanding performances in the domestic circuit," he added.

In the final part of his tweet, the BCCI secretary expressed his gratitude to the Apex Council for their support in this endeavor.

Jay Shah explains why he introduced new prizes for domestic cricket tournament

Shah concluded his tweet by mentioning that this initiative will help creating a better environment for the players at the domestic level. Since there will be prize money in every game, the players can earn a better amount of money by playing in domestic tournaments.

Over the last few months, Shah has focused a lot on domestic cricket. He has even compeled the regular international players to play domestic matches during the off-season. A plethora of capped Indian cricketers will be in action in the upcoming Duleep Trophy tournament.

