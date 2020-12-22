BCCI set to postpone India women's tour to Australia

India women's proposed tour to Australia is set to be postponed, in what is another blow to the team's hopes of returning to action. India were due to visit Australia for a three-match ODI series in January 2021.

But it now looks like their next international matches will only take place in February, nearly a whole year after their previous match - the final of the 2020 T20 World Cup.

The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the progress of women's cricket. The BCCI had previously cancelled India's tour of England in July.

The series between India and Australia was aimed to aid the two teams with their preparations for the 2021 World Cup. But with the tournament now set to take place in 2022, the series will likely be rescheduled for later in the year.

As it stands, India women will next take the pitch against Sri Lanka in February. Talks are in place between the two boards, although a final decision has not yet been made. A series against South Africa in April is also in consideration.

Former India captain calls for increased investment into the women's game

India haven't played since the final of the Women's T20 World Cup

Former India captain Shanta Rangaswamy told ESPNCricinfo that there must be increased financial help for the women's game during this pandemic period.

"If a bio-bubble can be created for the England men's team, they can do it for a women's team also. But it will be an expensive affair - creation of bio-bubbles. So, they will look at the economics of it before taking a call. But I'm positive that the BCCI office-bearers will not hesitate to spend on the development of the game," Rangaswamy said.

A number of India's top women cricketers did take part in the Women's T20 Challenge during the IPL in November. However, it looks like the team will have to wait for some time before they can wear the India jersey again.