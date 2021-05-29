BCCI-SGM: What's on the agenda?

With BCCI-SGM set to take place in Mumbai, the highlight will be on the schedule for the second phase of the paused IPL 2021. The focus will also be on the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the tournament to come to a halt, there are growing concerns that the T20 World Cup might meet the same fate as the IPL. The ICC is expected to decide on the venue on June 1.

We take a look at some of the key topics that would be discussed at the SGM.

BCCI - SGM discussion points

Phase 2 of IPL 2021 Venue: While there have been reports of the restart set for the September 18-19 weekend, the travel, availability of overseas players, and schedule are all to be considered before arriving at a decision. With the English players' participation in doubt, the idea will be to look for a window that ensures maximum availability.

“The BCCI has spoken to all the stakeholders and the likely start should be between September 18 and 20. Since September 18 is a Saturday and 19 a Sunday, it is more likely that you would want to restart it on a weekend date. Similarly, October 9 or 10 will be the final as it’s a weekend,” a private source told PTI.

The existing schedule hasn’t been revamped yet, but it is reported that 31 games will be jammed in 10 double-headers and seven evening games. All the knockout matches will start at 7:30 P.M IST.

“We are finalising the itinerary and there will be 10 double-headers and seven evening matches along with four main [playoff] games, which completes the list of 31 matches,” the official said on the condition of anonymity.

Venue for the ICC T20 World Cup: While the BCCI has expressed its desire to organize the tournament in India, the rising cases are still a matter of concern. This may also see the BCCI list UAE as the backup option.

Compensation for Ranji Trophy players: The cancelation of the Ranji Trophy due to the outbreak of the pandemic also brings in the topic of players being compensated. Although the BCCI has agreed to compensate about 700 players, the amount and the way forward is yet to be finalized.