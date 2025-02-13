BCCI turns down senior player's request to travel with family for 2025 Champions Trophy: Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seems to be in no mood to lift its restriction on players travelling with their families ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The board reportedly took strict measures following the side's Border-Gavaskar Trophy series defeat to Australia earlier this year.

The BCCI plans to continue the same policy for the 2025 Champions Trophy as well. According to a report by PTI, an undisclosed senior player's request to bring his family to Dubai for the ICC event was turned down by the board recently.

The source did not name the player. The senior players in India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad include Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Axar Patel.

Trending

However, players could be allowed to bring their family to Dubai for the event, given that they are ready to bear all the expenses, if exceptions are made. Speaking about the matter, a BCCI source was quoted as saying by PTI (via Hindustan Times):

"If anything changes then it is different, but as of now, the players are unlikely to be accompanied by their wives or partners for this tour. One of the senior players had enquired about it and he was told that the policy decision will be followed.

"Since the tour is of less than one month, families won't be accompanying the players. But if exceptions are made, I think that individual will have to bear the full expenses as the BCCI won't be covering any cost."

It is worth mentioning that a Dainik Jagran report suggested that BCCI issued a 10-point dikat to the Indian players in January. As per the guidelines, the wife and children (below 18 years) of the players can only visit them if the overseas tour is more than 45 days. However, the visit cannot exceed two weeks.

India will open their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign on February 20

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team are placed in Group A of the 2025 Champions Trophy. They will compete against Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand in the group stage of the eight-team tournament.

The Men in Blue's opening encounter of the marquee competition will be against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 20. All of India's matches will be played at the same venue, while the games not featuring India will take place on Pakistani soil.

India will then lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23. Their final group match will be against New Zealand on March 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback