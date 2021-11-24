Indian Women's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is optimistic that BCCI will soon organize an IPL-like tournament for women. The star all-rounder is currently representing the Melbourne Renegades' side in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL|07) in Australia.

Harmanpreet Kaur has been a consistent performer for her side in the tournament. She scored 399 runs and picked up 15 wickets across 11 games, and showcased her all-round skills. Due to these stellar returns, Harmanpreet Kaur received the Player of the Tournament award.

After receiving the award, Harmanpreet opened up that she is now hopeful that BCCI will look into the possibility of starting an IPL for women soon.

She felt that such a platform could be highly beneficial for young and budding cricketers in the country as they get to share the dressing room with elite foreign players and pick their brains during the tournament. In a report on ESPNcricinfo, Harmanpreet Kaur said:

"I think we have been looking at this for a long time and I hope, you know, sooner this women's IPL will also start and we will also invite overseas players over there so that they can also share their experience with our domestic players. I think this is something we are really waiting for and I hope, you know, this will start."

She added:

"Performance is something which is in our hands and that's what we have been doing and the rest of the things are totally dependent on BCCI and the cricket board. We can't do something extra on that but we can only request and that's what we have done, you know, for many years. They know better than us. They know when to do it and how to start and they are also thinking about that and I'm sure, you know, they will definitely come up with something for women's cricket."

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine had won the Player of the Tournament award in the last two seasons of WBBL. She finished up as runner-up this year, just behind Harmanpreet Kaur.

I was enjoying more because I had a teammate from back home and I really, really enjoyed Jemimah's company: Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur has revealed that she had a great time playing this season with the Melbourne Renegades as she had the company of Jemimah Rodrigues throughout the tournament. She also reserved special praise for Melbourne Renegades coach Simon Helmet as she got to learn a lot from him about the game.

In this regard, Harmanpreet Kaur said:

"I think that is the reason I was more calm. I was enjoying [playing] more because you know I had a teammate from back home and I really, really enjoyed her company. Simon is a very, very nice human and is a great, great coach. I was lucky, you know, I played under him and I learned a lot from him and I think when I go back, I will definitely share his working skills with our coaches and definitely share this experience with my teammates."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Harmanpreet Kaur is now gearing up for the challenger clash in the WBBL on November 25. If the Melbourne Renegades win tomorrow's game, they will then face the Perth Scorchers Women in the WBBL|07 final on November 27.

Edited by Rohit Mishra

LIVE POLL Q. Shpuld BCCI start Women's IPL in 2022? Yes No 12 votes so far