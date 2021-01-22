“Beating India in India far higher thing to strive for” - Graeme Swann hits out at England’s Ashes obsession

Former England spinner Graeme Swann feels England would do better to keep their Ashes obsession aside and concentrate on the upcoming Test series against India.

Graeme Swann believes beating India in India will be bigger than an Ashes triumph if England manage to do so. As quoted by the 'The Sun' during an interaction with the former player, according to a PTI report:

"England always saying 'well the Ashes are coming up'. Australia are not the best team in the world anymore. They used to be, by miles, ... they're not now, but we're obsessed with this. We have to move away from looking forward to the Ashes series. I think beating India in India is a far higher thing to strive for right now. They're virtually unbeatable in India since we beat them in 2012. Why isn't that the whole thing?"

According to the former off-spinner, if England aim to be the best in the world, they need to start thinking beyond beating Australia in the Ashes, which is scheduled to begin December this year Down Under.

England need someone to bat like Kevin Pietersen in 2012: Graeme Swann

The 41-year-old Graeme Swann feels the current England team must take a leaf out of Kevin Pietersen’s book. Pieterson was the standout performer when England beat India away in 2012. India have never lost a Test series at home since then.

Graeme Swann wondered in this regard:

"Why aren't people saying 'right, this is a chance to get this team with good players of spin, use their feet, change the whole way we face spin bowling, and then we can beat India. We're not going to beat India unless spinners are taking wickets and then we've got someone batting like we had with Kevin Pietersen."

Praising Pietersen's heroics in that victorious series, Graeme Swann further said:

"He was ultra-aggressive. Let's face it: KP was a brilliant player, and he batted unbelievably well there. We haven't done it since; we haven't learnt from how Kev batted on that trip and haven't gone on and used that as the blueprint."

England will be touring India for a four-match Test series beginning February 5. The Tests will be followed by five T20Is and three ODIs. England are currently playing Sri Lanka in the second Test in Galle after winning the first Test.

India are currently on a high after beating Australia 2-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy despite playing with a depleted side. Victorious members of the team received a grand welcome back home after they arrived in India on Thursday.