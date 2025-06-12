Beau Webster takes a stunning low-diving catch in the deep to dismiss Kagiso Rabada for 1 in SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final [Watch]

Australia all-rounder Beau Webster took a stunning low catch to end South Africa's first innings in the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) Final in the second session on Day 2 at Lord's on Thursday, June 12. The dismissal ended the last-wicket partnership as the Proteas posted only 138 on the board, handing the Men in Yellow a valuable 74-run lead.

South Africa were on the brink of being bundled out after Keshav Maharaj's run-out in the 57th over, reducing them to 138-9. Cummins continued his barrage of bouncers against Kagiso Rabada in the next over. The South African pacer, after being hit twice earlier, managed to connect a pull off the very first ball of the 58th over.

Webster, stationed in the deep on the leg side, had difficulty in spotting the ball, and moved to his right initially. After tracking its trajectory quite late, just when it was dipping, he adjusted accordingly and lunged forward at the last second to pouch the ball just inches from the ground.

Have a look at the brilliant catch right here:

Expand Tweet

Pat Cummins picked up his fifth wicket of the day, ending with imperious figures of 6-28 to set a brilliant platform for Australia at the halfway mark of the summit clash.

Beau Webster was the top scorer for Australia in the first innings

A huge reason behind Australia's valuable lead is Beau Webster's heroics with the bat in the first innings. The all-rounder scored 72 runs in the first innings, stitching up crucial partnerships with Steve Smith and Alex Carey to push the team over the 200-run mark. The all-rounder has had a solid start to his international career ever since replacing Mitchell Marsh midway through the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series.

At the time of writing, the defending champions have begun on a much more positive note, scoring nine runs off the first two overs. Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja have the chance to set up a platform for the middle-order and take the game away from South Africa altogether.

