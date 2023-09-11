"Beautiful gesture"- Jasprit Bumrah reacts to Shaheen Afridi's gift for his new-born child

Jasprit Bumrah sent a message to Shaheen Afridi, reacting to the gift he gave to his newborn child after the India vs Pakistan match was halted in Colombo on Sunday, September 10.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board on X (formerly known as Twitter), Afridi could be seen greeting Bumrah at the R Premadasa Stadium. He presented the Indian pacer with a couple of gifts, congratulating him on the birth of his first child.

Afridi shared the video on his official X handle as well.

"Love and peace. Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 and family on the birth of your child. Prayers for the entire family. We battle on the field. Off the field we are just your regular humans," Shaheen captioned the video.

In reply, Bumrah praised Shaheen and said:

"Beautiful gesture, my family and I are overwhelmed with the love! Best wishes always."

Fans loved the exchange between the top two fast bowlers playing in Asia Cup 2023. The tweet from Shaheen has received more than 50,000 likes, while Bumrah's reply has earned close to 5,000 likes inside half an hour.

Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi will go head-to-head today in Asia Cup 2023

The much-awaited Super Fours round match between India and Pakistan started at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Pakistan won the toss and asked India to bat first. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's half-centuries guided India to 147/2 in 24.1 overs when rain interrupted the proceedings.

With the officials pushing the match to the reserve day, the India vs Pakistan encounter is expected to produce a result on Monday. It will be interesting to see if the Men in Green can take advantage of the long break and bounce back in Colombo. On the other hand, Team India will aim to use the good start and post a massive total on the board.