"Because of this discrimination, I am in the US today" - Former Pakistan cricketer makes shocking statement on his motherland

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria launched a scathing attack on his country by elaborating on how discrimination destroyed his cricketing career. Kaneria was only the second Hindu to represent Pakistan after former wicketkeeper Anil Dalpat.

Kaneria played 61 Tests and 18 ODIs for Pakistan between 2000 and 2010, picking up a combined 276 wickets. The now-44-year-old is Pakistan's fourth all-time leading wicket-taker in Tests with 261 scalps. Kaneria is also Pakistan's leading wicket-taker in Tests among spinners.

Talking about the discrimination he faced in Pakistan, Kaneria told ANI (via Hindustan Times):

"We all gathered here and shared our experiences of how we were treated in Pakistan. We have faced discrimination, and today, we raised our voices against it. I, too, have faced a lot of discrimination, and my career was destroyed."

"I did not receive the respect and equal value I deserved in Pakistan. Because of this discrimination, I am in the US today. We spoke to raise awareness and let the USA know how much we have suffered so that action can be taken."

Kaneria's last appearance for Pakistan came in the first Test of the 2010 tour of England. The former leggie endured a rough outing, with combined match figures of 1 for 171 in 33 overs.

"Shahid Afridi was the main person telling me to convert" - Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria had previously opened up in 2023 about the discrimination within the Pakistan team during his playing days. Kaneria had mentioned how Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar created issues, with the former even asking him to convert to Islam.

"I was doing well in my career and was playing county cricket too. Inzamam-ul-Haq supported me a lot and was the only captain who did so. Alongside him, Shoaib Akhtar. Shahid Afridi and many other Pakistan players troubled me a lot and didn't eat with me. Shahid Afridi was the main person telling me to convert, and he did a lot of times. Inzamam-ul-Haq never used to talk that way," said Kaneria (in 2023).

Kaneria played a massive role in Pakistan playing India to a 1-1 draw in the three-Test series in India in 2005. The leg spinner picked up 19 wickets in six innings, including two five-wicket hauls in the series.

Kaneria was also highly successful in domestic cricket, finishing with an incredible 1,024 first-class and 262 List-A wickets. He also finished with 87 wickets in T20 cricket in 65 outings.

