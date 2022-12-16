"Before my debut, I was told that this would be my first and the last match" - Saeed Ajmal 

Former spinner Saeed Ajmal made some shocking revelations over the ever-controversial Pakistan team management. The talented off-spinner's career was marred by bowling action issues before he eventually announced his retirement across formats in 2017, aged 40.

Ajmal's maiden international appearance came in May 2008 in a T20I against Australia. His debut outing in the 50-over format came in a high-profile contest against India at the 2008 Asia Cup on home soil.

The former spinner had earlier commented on how former PCB chief selector Mudassar Nazar said that he would be able to face him in the nets without being dismissed. Ajmal went on to reveal that the build-up to his debut was not ideal as he was told that it would be his final international appearance as well.

Saj Sadiq @SajSadiqCricket On this day 2008. Saeed Ajmal made his intl debut, taking 1 for 47 as Pak beat India by 8 wickets in Karachi #Cricket http://t.co/nmxhLuLUTt On this day 2008. Saeed Ajmal made his intl debut, taking 1 for 47 as Pak beat India by 8 wickets in Karachi #Cricket http://t.co/nmxhLuLUTt

He said on the Ultra Edge podcast:

"I got my first match against India. Before my debut, I was told that this would be my first and the last match. They said that if I performed well, I would play and if I don't do well, I won't. And the match was against India; the entire world watches that game."

Ajmal had a fruitful outing in a rather high-scoring encounter at the National Stadium in Karachi. He finished with figures of 1-47 as India scored 308 in the first innings.

The offie was given the tough task of bowling the 47th over as well, but he rose to the occasion and claimed his maiden wicket in the form of Yusuf Pathan. Pakistan went on to win the contest by eight wickets courtesy of a clinical chase led by Younis Khan.

"I said that I'm having cramps, give me overs now and let me leave" - Saeed Ajmal

Spinners are generally tasked with bowling the middle overs of the innings. However, with Ajmal suffering from cramps in his maiden appearance, he wanted to go through with his spell as soon as possible to catch a break.

Then-skipper Misbah-ul-Haq went on to use the spinner's services over the entire course of the innings. He was the most economical out of the five bowlers and conceded only three fours in his spell.

Noting how he battled cramps to complete his spell against India, the former spinner said:

"When I went inside, I faced cramps. Misbah was the captain, and he told me I had to do overs in the powerplay. I said that I'm having cramps, give me overs now and let me leave. He replied, 'what are you saying? I have to give you overs in the end."

He continued:

"I had more cramps. I bowled my first five overs and did well. I didn't bowl the doosra. I contained runs. Then, I bandaged myself, bowled three to four overs and faced cramps again."

Ajmal played at the international level across 35 Tests, 113 ODIs, and 64 T20Is. He rose to fame on the back of a mean doosra and was at the top of the ICC rankings at his peak.

Was he one of the most underrated off-spinners of this generation purely based on potential? Let us know what you think.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for 1st Test on Day 3. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest cricket news.

Poll : 0 votes