"Behaved so cheaply like it is gully cricket" - Fans react as Harmanpreet Kaur sarcastically asks Bangladesh players to invite umpires for photoshoot

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur let out her frustration publicly on questionable umpiring decisions during and after the third ODI match against Bangladesh on Saturday, July 22. Her initial outburst was following her dismissal in the chase, where she hit the stumps with the bat after the umpire adjudged her out LBW.

She then slammed the umpiring standards verbally during the post-match presentations. And during the photo session in the end, while both teams were posing with the trophy, Harmanpreet Kaur sarcastically asked the Bangladeshi players to invite umpires also for the photoshoot as they contributed to their series drawing effort.

Bangladesh players were visibly irked by Kaur's comments. Their captain Nigar Sultana took her teammates off the ground after listening to the Indian captain's words.

You can watch the incident in the video below:

-“Why you are only here? You haven't tied the match. The umpires did it for you. Call them up! We better have photo with them as well.”



BCB to notify BCCI & ICC soon. Bangladesh-W captain & her team left the photo session after Indian-W captain Harmanpreet Kaur told them,-“Why you are only here? You haven't tied the match. The umpires did it for you. Call them up! We better have photo with them as well.”BCB to notify BCCI & ICC soon. pic.twitter.com/PnyEQxoYuC

Harmanpreet Kaur's extreme reaction to questionable umpiring decisions evoked mixed reactions from fans on Twitter. Expectably, Bangladeshi fans were furious and slammed her for behaving rudely despite being the captain of an international cricket team.

A section of fans felt that she should have handled the incident gracefully and with composure, as angry reactions would set a wrong example for youngsters watching the game. Others defended her as they felt umpires were clearly biased towards their local team.

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions on the matter:

Cricsimp @cricsimp pic.twitter.com/SwnEB7a0Mx @iam_sazzad What if Kane Mama would have done something like this in 2019 Wc

Nitish 🇮🇳 @IamNitish98 Harmanpreet Kaur behaviour is so poor... breaking stumps is ok as she did that with anger/ frustration. But this behaviour is not acceptable. She needs to learn ethics twitter.com/iam_sazzad/sta…

Ankit Khemka @khemka_ankit @RoflGandhi_ @BCCI Cricket is a gentleman’s game. No one said it is a gentlewoman’s game!



Harmanpreet Kaur should be given benefit of doubt.

So proud of Harmanpreet Kaur twitter.com/Madan_Chikna/s… Women raising their voice against unfair treatment, makes everyone speechless.So proud of Harmanpreet Kaur

Polymath @Bm211209 @iam_sazzad Coming from a fan, not good harman :(

Could have been avoided. Speaking during the match presentation was okay, should have drawn a line then.

At least 3 match ban is necessary to cope with such behaviour

#BANvIND #CricketTwitter Harmanpreet Kaur has behaved so cheaply like it is gully cricket. She thinks her board owns Bangladeshi players. The way she behaved while sharing the trophy was unacceptable.At least 3 match ban is necessary to cope with such behaviour

Karna @FranciumKarna Harmanpreet Kaur needs to publically apologise to the Bangladesh side for her behaviour, & also needs to privately call the Bangladeshi captain & apologise.



Her actions reflect badly on the entire Indian side.

She should have been banned for a few games imo



#Cricket I have always been a big fan of Harmanpreet! But whatever happened yesterday is a big disgrace to Sports and Women's Cricket! SHAME ON YOU HARMANPREET KAUR!She should have been banned for a few games imo #Cricket Twitter #HarmanpreetKaur

An below avg. Team tied the series with you .This isn't expected from neither India captain nor from any sportsperson.

#HarmanpreetKaur #INDvsBAN #pathetic twitter.com/iam_sazzad/sta… Hitting stumps was immature move but doing this is pathetic and intolerable and should pe giving panishment .An below avg. Team tied the series with you .This isn't expected from neither India captain nor from any sportsperson.

Saksham @44Centuries This harmanpreet Kaur can find her lucky if she don't get banned for 5 matches and I wish she gets banned irrespective of whoever mistake that was

What a foolish thing to do twitter.com/WomensCricZone… No matter how talented a player you are, if you lack discipline, you are not a great player.What a foolish thing to do #HarmanpreetKaur

Veturi Sarma Alt Account @VeturiSarmaAlt Gosh, Harmanpreet Kaur. That's not done at all. Conduct unbecoming of a captain. Sets a very bad precedent. Should be sacked.

Tapash @taps_479 @iam_sazzad This is bad from Harman if true. Whatever the umpiring decisions be, she doesn’t get to bad mouth the opposition players. That’s simply not acceptable.

Dr. Maulik Modi @iamthemaulik Harmanpreet kaur needs to correct her attitude.

We have seen sachin getting out wrongly for many occasions never behaved this way

Umpire decision can't change the Fact Bangladesh played well and Deserve to win, Moreover they got nothing to do with Umpire's Decision



#BANvIND @iam_sazzad Sorry to Say But Harmanpreet Kaur Crossed the Line here, unnecessary words from herUmpire decision can't change the Fact Bangladesh played well and Deserve to win, Moreover they got nothing to do with Umpire's Decision

Omar Nawaz @omarnawaz_ @iam_sazzad Bad spirit from India you can’t blame the players of the decisions made from the umpires not a good example set here!

It was just pathetic umpiring and we are really disappointed: Harmanpreet Kaur

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur was highly disappointed with umpiring calls in the third ODI against Bangladesh and termed it as pathetic.

The three-match series ended with a score line of 1-1 after the third ODI ended in a tie on Saturday. As a result, the trophy was shared by the teams. In the post-match presentation, Kaur reflected on the third ODI, saying:

"Took a lot of learning from this match. Apart from the cricket, the type of umpiring we had here, we were very surprised. Next time we come to Bangladesh, we'll make sure we are prepared for such kind of umpiring.

"Bangladesh batted very well, took singles and doubles and we leaked a few runs. It was just pathetic umpiring and we are really disappointed with some decisions."

What is your opinion on Harmanpreet's actions? Sound off in the comments section.