"Behaved so cheaply like it is gully cricket" - Fans react as Harmanpreet Kaur sarcastically asks Bangladesh players to invite umpires for photoshoot

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur let out her frustration publicly on questionable umpiring decisions during and after the third ODI match against Bangladesh on Saturday, July 22. Her initial outburst was following her dismissal in the chase, where she hit the stumps with the bat after the umpire adjudged her out LBW.
She then slammed the umpiring standards verbally during the post-match presentations. And during the photo session in the end, while both teams were posing with the trophy, Harmanpreet Kaur sarcastically asked the Bangladeshi players to invite umpires also for the photoshoot as they contributed to their series drawing effort.
Bangladesh players were visibly irked by Kaur's comments. Their captain Nigar Sultana took her teammates off the ground after listening to the Indian captain's words.
You can watch the incident in the video below:
Harmanpreet Kaur's extreme reaction to questionable umpiring decisions evoked mixed reactions from fans on Twitter. Expectably, Bangladeshi fans were furious and slammed her for behaving rudely despite being the captain of an international cricket team.
A section of fans felt that she should have handled the incident gracefully and with composure, as angry reactions would set a wrong example for youngsters watching the game. Others defended her as they felt umpires were clearly biased towards their local team.
Here are some of the top Twitter reactions on the matter:
It was just pathetic umpiring and we are really disappointed: Harmanpreet Kaur
Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur was highly disappointed with umpiring calls in the third ODI against Bangladesh and termed it as pathetic.
The three-match series ended with a score line of 1-1 after the third ODI ended in a tie on Saturday. As a result, the trophy was shared by the teams. In the post-match presentation, Kaur reflected on the third ODI, saying:
"Took a lot of learning from this match. Apart from the cricket, the type of umpiring we had here, we were very surprised. Next time we come to Bangladesh, we'll make sure we are prepared for such kind of umpiring.
"Bangladesh batted very well, took singles and doubles and we leaked a few runs. It was just pathetic umpiring and we are really disappointed with some decisions."
What is your opinion on Harmanpreet's actions? Sound off in the comments section.