"Being a cricketer, I suffered many things"- Sarfaraz Ahmed reveals why he does not want his son to become a cricketer

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed does not want his son Abdullah to follow in his footsteps and become a cricketer. The 34-year-old revealed that while his son is passionate about the game, he personally wants to keep him away from the sport.

Sarfaraz Ahmed is one of the most successful captains in Pakistan cricket history. Under his leadership, the Men in Green won the 2017 Champions Trophy. The wicketkeeper-batter has an excellent win-loss record of 29-8 in T20Is as Pakistan captain.

However, he does not want his son to take up cricket as a profession because of the mental stress that comes with it.

"Abdullah is passionate about playing cricket. But, I don't want him to become a cricketer," Sarfaraz was quoted as saying during an interview with a new channel by Cricket Pakistan.

"Actually, being a cricketer, I suffered many things that I don't want Abdullah to face. It's human nature. Being a cricketer, I want my brother or son to be selected immediately. Otherwise, it hurts," he added.

Sarfaraz concluded by saying that he wants his son to make a name for himself with his own hard work. He mentioned that the likes of Moin Khan and Sania Mirza have told him to let Abdullah play cricket, but he wants his child to take the hard route and become successful in life.

"A lot of people said to me that Abdullah is talented and I should let him play cricket. Moin Bhai had praised Abdullah's skills, also, Sania Mirza once told me that Abdullah has the potential to become a cricketer. But, I want him to achieve his goals by working hard. Nobody should give him an easy way just because he is my son," Sarfaraz concluded.

Sarfaraz Ahmed has not played international cricket in 2022

Ever since Mohammad Rizwan took over the role of Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter, Sarfaraz has not received regular opportunities to play. He is yet to represent the Men in Green in an international match this year.

Speaking of his numbers in 2021, he played just one ODI, where he scored 13 runs. He played a solitary T20I innings, scoring six runs at a strike rate of 50.

While Sarfaraz did a decent job for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2022, he was not considered for the recently-concluded home series against Australia. The wicketkeeper-batter has been playing domestic cricket regularly for Sindh.

