Out-of-favor Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad has made a bizarre statement about being targetted by his teammates during his playing days. The right-handed batter believes his dressing sense and good looks were responsible for teammates isolating him from themselves.

The 33-year-old has represented the Men in Green in 13 Tests, 81 ODIs and 59 T20Is but hasn't featured for the national team since October 2019. While the opening batter is one of the most gifted strokeplayers in the country, Shehzad has lacked the consistency and discipline to play more matches at the highest level.

Speaking to Ahmed Ali in a podcast, the veteran cricketer acknowledged that he is not the only cricketer from the nation to face such a problem and opined that fan following of youngsters makes it harder for senior players to accept. He said (via Indian Express):

"Being good-looking has caused me a lot of problems. In our field, if you look good, know how to dress, and speak well, some people start to resent you. I’ve been a target within the Pakistani team for this. I’m not defending myself here, but others have also faced this. If your fan following grows and people appreciate you, it’s hard for some senior players to accept."

Shehzad last played a competitive match in the 2024 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), featuring in eight matches. However, he managed only 173 runs at 21.62, striking at 137.30.

"We come from small areas" - Ahmed Shehzad's admission before going on to represent Pakistan

The 33-year-old went on to reveal that his willingness to groom himself and enhance his personality made him famous, causing others to feel jealous. He added:

"We come from small areas. I lived in Anarkali, Lahore, and when I gained recognition, I worked on grooming myself and improving my personality. But this has also caused significant problems within Pakistan."

With the Pakistan cricketer getting snubbed from PSL 2024 draft, he did not register for PSL 10 either. Shehzad called out the T20 tournament for its absence of merit and genuine talent and instead prioritizing connections.

