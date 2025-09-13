"Below average side with bat and ball" - Former India opener's scathing statement on Pakistan ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match

Former Indian opener Kris Srikkanth called Pakistan no match for Team India in the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup clash in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. Both teams enter the contest after convincing wins over the UAE and Oman, respectively, to kickstart their campaign.

India and Pakistan have been in impressive T20I form coming into the tournament. The Men in Blue had won 25 out of their last 28 matches, including the 2024 World Cup, before the ongoing Asia Cup. Meanwhile, Pakistan defeated the West Indies in a bilateral series before winning the tri-series involving Afghanistan and the UAE.

Talking about the Pakistan side ahead of the clash against their arch-rivals on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth said (5:00):

"Pakistan is a below average side with bat and ball. Even Shaheen Afridi isn't anything deadly. Yes they beat an Oman side full of players above 34-35. That team is full of uncles. So beating them shows nothing. At my age, even I can captain Oman now. Even their bowling looked good against the Oman uncles. But we have to see how it is against Indian youngsters."

He added:

"Mohammad Haris scored yesterday but his hitting range is limited to only square leg and mid-wicket. Against Varun Chakravarthy's bowling, he'll hit a six and then sky one to get out. Likewise, Fakhar Zaman will be done in by Kuldeep Yadav. The Indian batting lineup in comparison is in a different league. Guys like Shubhan Gill are at a different level. There is no comparison between the sides when it comes to batting."

Contrary to popular belief, India and Pakistan have been neck and neck in their last few T20I meetings. It is 3-2 in favor of the Men in Blue in their previous five T20I head-to-heads, with Pakistan winning two out of their three meetings in Dubai.

"Whatever team he has coached has never done well" - Kris Srikkanth on Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson

Kris Srikkanth slammed Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson, calling him out for underachieving with any team he has coached. The New Zealander took over as Pakistan's head coach earlier in the year and has made several gutsy moves, including dropping senior pros Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

He also called left-armer Mohammed Nawaz the world's best spinner, raising eyebrows among experts and fans.

"He keeps making bold statements. Whatever team he has coached has never done well. He coached RCB and they won nothing at that time. How are Pakistan going to do well under his coaching? He would have just asked them to throw their bats at the ball with courage. Yesterday the way Saim Ayub got out, I knew it was Mike Hesson's influence. Mike Hesson must have batted like that only," said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).

The winner of the upcoming India-Pakistan game will likely have one foot in the door for the Super Fours, with a second win in as many games.

