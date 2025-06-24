Ben Duckett plays an audacious reverse sweep off Ravindra Jadeja for 6 in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

England opener Ben Duckett starred with the bat for the hosts on Day 5 of the Test opener against India at Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday, June 24. The left-handed batter smashed his sixth Test century in a 371-run chase. During his innings, the southpaw played an audacious reverse sweep for a six off Ravindra Jadeja, leaving everyone in awe.

The unreal shot came in the 52nd over of England’s second innings. Jadeja bowled a fuller-length delivery sliding into the leg stump. Duckett turned around and played a switch hit to perfection to clear the sweeper cover for a maximum. This was also his first and only six of the Test match.

Ben Duckett also chipped in with an impressive 62 off 94 balls with the help of nine boundaries during the first innings.

Ben Duckett shares an 188-run partnership with Zak Crawley for the opening stand in the first Test vs India

Ben Duckett shared an 188-run partnership with Zak Crawley for the opening wicket as England were off to a flier against India on Day 5 of the Test match. Crawley departed after scoring 65 off 126 balls as Prasidh Krishna provided the first breakthrough for India. Duckett led the chase with 149 off 170 deliveries, comprising one six and 21 boundaries. He eventually fell to Shardul Thakur, caught by Nitish Reddy at short extra cover.

Highest individual scores in 4th innings chases vs India [via Cricbuzz]

149 Ben Duckett Headingley 2025

142*Joe Root Edgbaston 2022

134 Faf du Plessis Joburg 2013

124 Duleep Mendis kandy 1985

122*Daryll Cullinan Joburg 1997

At the time of writing, the hosts were 253/4 after 54.4 overs, with skipper Ben Stokes (just arrived) and Joe Root (11 off 25) at the crease. They need 118 runs to win the match and secure a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur have been the pick of the bowlers for India, bagging two wickets apiece.

Earlier on Day 4, the tourists were bundled out for 364 in their second innings to set a 371-run target for England. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant slammed centuries, scoring 137 (247) and 118 (140), respectively. The duo shared a 195-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue emerged as the leading wicket-takers for England, returning with three scalps each.

