Ben Stokes’ bouncer ploy works as Washington Sundar holes out to long leg for 27 in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

India all-rounder Washington Sundar failed to make the most of his chances on Day 2 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, July 24. The left-hander fell in the trap of England captain Ben Stokes as he holed out to Chris Woakes at long leg, failing to keep the bouncer down. He walked back for 27 runs off 90 balls, comprising two fours.The dismissal came in the 110th over of India’s first innings, the fifth over after Lunch break. Stokes bowled a half-tracker from around the wicket, and Sundar went for a hook shot at long leg. He failed to clear the fielder as Chris Woakes took a regulation catch near the boundary ropes.Watch the video below:Ben Stokes claims a fifer by dismissing Washington Sundar and Anshul Kamboj in the same over of the 4th Test on Day 2Ben Stokes led by example with the ball for England as he claimed a fifer following a double strike to remove Washington Sundar and Anshul Kamboj in the fourth Test on Day 2. He also dismissed Shardul Thakur for 41 off 88 balls in the first session.Earlier on Day 1, Stokes took the prized scalp of India captain Shubman Gill (12) and Sai Sudharsan (61). This was his fifth five-wicket haul in the longest format, third against India. He has looked rock solid with the ball following his five wickets in the third Test against India at Lord’s, where the hosts won by 22 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.At the time of writing, India were 348/8 in their first innings, with Rishabh Pant (54) and Jasprit Bumrah (0) at the crease. Pant has been batting despite sustaining a foot injury on Day 1. He walked out to bat after the tourists lost their sixth wicket for 314. As per the BCCI, Dhruv Jurel will do wicketkeeping duties when India comes out to field.Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test live scores and updates here.