Ben Stokes breaks ninth-wicket stand as Jasprit Bumrah loses patience and gifts his wicket on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

England captain Ben Stokes provided his team a crucial breakthrough by dismissing Jasprit Bumrah to end India’s ninth-wicket stand on Day 5 at Lord’s on Monday, July 14. Stokes removed Bumrah caught behind as the latter lost his patience and threw away his wicket while trying to play a hook shot. The right-handed batter perished for five runs off 54 balls after sharing a 35-run partnership for the penultimate wicket with Ravindra Jadeja in 22 overs.

Ad

The dismissal came in the 62nd over of India’s run chase. Stokes bowled a short delivery at waist height, and Bumrah tried to whack it over the infield. He, however, miscued it to substitute fielder Sam Cook, who took a good catch running backwards at mid-on. The shot came even as Jadeja shook his head in disappointment on multiple occasions as his batting partner tried to take on Stokes but missed out on several occasions.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jasprit Bumrah throws away his wicket; England on verge of winning 3rd Test

England are on the verge of winning the third Test against India following a clinical bowling display on Day 5. Resuming the day at 58/4, the visitors were 154/9 at the time of writing, with Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj at the crease. Skipper Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer have been the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, bagging three wickets apiece.

Ad

Batting first, England put up 387 in their first innings, thanks to Joe Root’s 37th Test century. For India, Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball with a five-wicket haul.

In response, India were bundled out for an identical score as England in their first innings. KL Rahul top-scored with his 10th Test ton. Chris Woakes emerged as the leading wicket-taker for England, returning with three wickets.

In the second innings, the tourists bowled out the home team for 192. Washington Sundar was the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 4/22. Joe Root top-scored for the hosts with 40 off 96 deliveries.

Ad

The series is currently tied at 1-1. A win would help England go 2-1 ahead in the five-match Test series. The fourth Test between the two teams will be held at Old Trafford in Manchester, beginning July 23.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test live scores and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news