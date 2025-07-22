"By no means are we going to take a backward step" - Ben Stokes issues stern warning ahead of 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test  

England captain Ben Stokes has stated that they would not look to start a sledging game with India in the fourth Test against India in Manchester. The seasoned all-rounder, however, made it clear that if the opposition has a go at them, the hosts will not take a backward step.There was plenty of heat between the two teams in the closely contested third Test at Lord's. It all began after the Indian team had a go at Zak Crawley over his time-wasting tactics in the closing stages of Day 3. The bad blood spilled over into the last two days as well. The game, however, ended on a wonderful note as England's players consoled Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj.At a press conference ahead of the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester, which begins on Wednesday, July 23, Stokes shared his thoughts on the sledging battle between the two teams. Making England's mindset crystal clear, he said:&quot;I don't think it's one of those things where we are going to necessarily go out and start at it. I don't think either team has looked to do that. I think there's always going to be a moment in a Test series where something does heat up. It's a massive series and there's a lot of pressure on both teams. There is going to be some heat shown.&quot;That night when Zak and Ben (Duckett) had to go out started it off. We just threw everything that we possibly could at India. It's not something that we are purposely going to go out and look to start because that will take our focus off what we need to do in the middle. But, by no means are we going to take a backward step,&quot; the 34-year-old went on to add.Stokes was named Player of the Match for his brilliant all-round show at Lord's. He picked up five wickets and registered scores of 44 and 33.Felt like I was in a long-distance relationship with my family&quot; - Stokes on long break after Lord's TestStokes bowled 20 overs in the first innings at Lord's, 24 in the second and was among the best bowlers on show. Having given it his all with the ball, keeping aside his fitness concerns, the England captain admitted that the break after the third Test was a welcome relief. He quipped:“I was in my bed for two days… felt like I was in a long-distance relationship with my family. It was a good win and a nice break. We’ll look to put the same energy next week.”England have made one change to their playing XI for the fourth Test against India in Manchester. Hampshire all-rounder Liam Dawson will replace injured Shoaib Bashir. Dawson last played a Test match in July 2017.