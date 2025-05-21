Ben Stokes reveals message to Virat Kohli after Indian star’s Test retirement ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series

England Test captain Ben Stokes sent a message to Virat Kohli after the Indian legend announced his retirement from the longest format of the game. With India set to tour England for a five-Test series in June 2025, the English all-rounder said he messaged Kohli on how much he would miss playing against the batter.
Kohli officially announced his Test retirement via an Instagram post on Monday, May 12. The veteran retired from Test cricket as the most successful Indian captain, ushering the national side to 40 victories in 68 matches.
Speaking in a video uploaded by the ECB, Stokes said he always relished his battles against Kohli. He also wondered whether another Indian player would ever don the No. 18 jersey left vacant by Kohli. The all-rounder said (via India Today):
"What India will miss is his fighting spirit on the field, his competitiveness, his desire to win. He's made No. 18 his own - we might never see it on the back of another Indian shirt. He's been pure class for such a long time. I texted him saying it's going to be a shame not playing against him this time. I love playing against Virat. We've always relished the contest because we share the same mindset on the field - it's a battle."
Kohli had notably toured England twice as Test captain. The 2021 series saw the Delhi-born cricketer help India take a 2-1 lead after four Tests. However, the visitors were unsuccessful in closing down the series as the rescheduled fifth Test ended in an England win.
"That cover drive will live long in the memory" - Ben Stokes on Virat Kohli
Stokes also mentioned that he would always remember Kohli's prowess through the cover region, adding:
"He's been incredible. He deserves all the accolades. No doubt, there's been plenty of praise for him in India and here as well. He's done well in England too. In white-ball formats, he's been outstanding. One thing I'll always remember about Virat is how hard he hits the ball through the covers - that cover drive will live long in the memory."
Team India's five-Test series against England begins on June 20.
