Ben Stokes slams a six off Washington Sundar to reach huge milestone after his ton in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Jul 26, 2025 17:04 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Four
Ben Stokes in action against India on Day 4.

England captain Ben Stokes achieved a massive milestone on Day 4 of the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday, July 26. The left-hander smashed a six off Washington Sundar to complete 7,000 runs in Tests, achieving the landmark in his 206th innings. Overall, the 34-year-old became the 13th English player to reach the milestone. He reached the feat following his 14th Test hundred, second against India.

The big shot came as Sundar bowled a floated delivery and Stokes charged down him down the track to deposit the ball over long-off for a maximum. The fielder could only watch the ball sail over him.

Watch the video below:

With over 7,000 runs and 229 scalps, Stokes remains England’s most successful batting all-rounder in the longest format.

Double of 7000 runs and 200 wickets in Tests

  1. Garry Sobers – West Indies (8032 runs & 235 wkts)
  2. Jacques Kallis – South Africa (13289 runs & 292 wkts)
  3. Ben Stokes - England (7000* runs & 229 wkts)*

In the contest, Ben Stokes also became the first England skipper with a century and a five-wicket haul.

Captains with a 100 and 5-fer in the same Test

  1. Denis Atkinson (WI) vs AUS, Bridgetown, 1955
  2. Garry Sobers (WI) vs ENG, Leeds, 1966
  3. Mushtaq Mohammad (PAK) vs WI, Port of Spain, 1977
  4. Imran Khan (PAK) vs IND, Faisalabad, 1983
  5. Ben Stokes (ENG) vs IND, Manchester, 2025*

Ben Stokes leads from the front as England leaves India clueless in the 4th Test

A clinical batting performance led by skipper Ben Stokes helped England leave India in disarray in the fourth Test. Stokes smashed 141 off 198 deliveries, hitting three sixes and 11 boundaries. Meanwhile, Joe Root top-scored with 150 runs off 248 balls, comprising 14 boundaries. Earlier, Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, and Ollie Pope laid the solid platform with scores of 94, 84, and 71, respectively.

At the time of writing, England were 658-9, Brydon Carse (38 off 46) and Jofra Archer at the crease. They have stretched their first innings lead to 300 runs. Ravindra Jadeja has been the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, with three wickets.

Earlier, the tourists put up 358 in their first innings after being asked to bat first. Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rishabh Pant contributed with half-centuries apiece. Meanwhile, Stokes bagged a fifer, while Jofra Archer scalped three wickets.

England are leading the five-match series against India 2-1 after registering a 22-run win in the third Test at Lord’s.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test live scores and updates here.

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Edited by James Kuanal
