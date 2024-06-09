Bengal Pro T20 League 2024: When and where to watch the tournament?

The inaugural edition of the Bengal Pro T20 League will begin on Tuesday, June 11, in Kolkata. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has come up with a franchise league to promote talent in the state of West Bengal. The first edition will take place in the capital city of Kolkata.

A total of eight teams will be competing in the Bengal Pro T20 League 2024. A total of 31 matches will be played from June 11 to 28, with all scheduled to be held at the iconic Eden Gardens. The tournament will be played in round-robin format.

The likes of Anustup Majumdar, Abishek Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Manoj Tiwary are some of the marquee players in the first edition of the Bengal Pro T20 League and the fans can expect a fierce battle on the field.

Just like other states, the Cricket Association of Bengal has come up with a very good franchise-based T20 tournament. It gives the local players a great opportunity to showcase their skills which will eventually open the door for selection to the state team.

Bengal Pro T20 League 2024: When to watch?

The league stages of the Bengal Pro T20 League 2024 will be played from June 11 to 25. There will be two games each day, barring June 11 and June 25. The first game will begin at 1 PM IST whereas the second game will start at 7 PM IST.

The knockout stages begin on June 26. Two semi-finals will be played on June 26, followed by the grand final on June 28. The final will begin at 7 PM IST at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

There will be only one game on the opening game day of the competition. The first match will see the Servotech Siliguri Strikers square off against the Harbour Diamonds. The first ball will be bowled at 7 PM IST. Expect it to be a cracker of a contest.

Bengal Pro T20 League 2024: Where to watch?

Fans across India can watch all the live-action of the Bengal Pro T20 League 2024 on the Sports18 Channel. All the matches of this edition will also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app, and the FanCode app and website.

