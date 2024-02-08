"Beta, tumse na ho payega" - Fans react as Pakistan lose to Australia by 1 wicket in 2024 U19 World Cup semifinal thriller

Pakistan lost to Australia by one wicket in a 2024 U19 World Cup semifinal thriller at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Thursday (February 8).

With the defeat, the Men in Green's unbeaten streak of five matches in the tournament came to a halt. The two-time champions Pakistan last won the trophy in 2006 under Sarfaraz Ahmed’s captaincy.

Chasing 180, Harry Dixon and Oliver Peake starred with the bat for Australia. Dixon scored 50 runs off 75 balls, with the help of five boundaries. Meanwhile, Peake missed out on a well-deserved fifty, scoring 49 off 75 deliveries, in an innings laced with three boundaries. Tom Campbell and Raf McMillan also came up with handy contributions of 25 (42) and 19*(29), respectively.

Ali Raza starred with the ball for Pakistan, returning with figures of 4/34, while Arafat Minhas bagged two wickets.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan were bundled out for 179 in 48.5 overs after being asked to bat first. Azan Awais and Arafat Minhas returned with identical scores of 52 (91) and 52 (61), respectively. Tom Straker emerged as the pick of the Australian bowlers with a six-wicket haul.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) came up with mixed reactions to Pakistan’s loss to Australia in the U19 World Cup semifinal. One user share a meme that reads:

"Beta, tumse na ho payega (Son, you won't be able to do it)."

Here are some more reactions:

Reacting to the loss, Pakistan skipper Saad Baig said that the Men in Green fell short by 20-30 runs in the crunch game. He reserved special praise for Ali Raza who kept them in the game till the last over with his four-wicket haul:

"Difficult to be the losing team, but we were short by 20-30 runs. We put in 100 percent effort. They played well. Boys fought really well."

He added:

"The way Ali Raza bowled was brilliant. Throughout the tournament, our bowling was good in the tournament. One team has to win, one has to lose, that's the game."

Australia to face India in 2024 U19 World Cup final

Hugh Weibgen-led Australia will now face defending champions India in a repeat of the ODI World Cup final at the 2024 U19 World Cup final on Sunday (February 11). The Men in Blue recently qualified for the final by defeating South Africa by two wickets in the semifinal.

India are the most successful team in the 2024 U19 World Cup, with five trophies. On the other hand, Australia won the trophy in 1988 and 2002.

