Better to have domestic day-night event before pink-ball Test in Australia - Shantha Rangaswamy

Former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy is hopeful that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will plan a couple of domestic day-night matches before India's pink-ball Test against Australia later this year.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on May 20 (Thursday) confirmed that the Indian Women's team will play a day-night Test against Australia. The pace-friendly WACA in Perth will host the historic encounter starting September 30.

Taking forward our commitment towards women's cricket, I am extremely pleased to announce that Team India @BCCIwomen will play in their first-ever pink ball day-night Test later this year in Australia. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 20, 2021

Heartening to see BCCI planning a Test match against England: Shantha Rangaswamy

India will also play a Test against England next month - their first in the last seven years. With limited exposure to red-ball cricket, it will be a difficult task for Mithali Raj & Co.

Shantha Rangaswamy welcomed the decision by the BCCI to organise Test matches for the women's team but advised them to stage domestic matches with the pink ball.

"The BCCI has been planning on certain tournaments for women cricketers in the last year. But time and again plans have gone haywire because of the pandemic. It is heartening to note that the board has planned a Test during the Indian women's tour of England," Rangaswamy told PTI.

"I firmly believe the ultimate barometer is the longest format. To add to this, a day-night Test against Australia has also been announced which should be highly appreciated. However, as Indian women don't play red ball cricket even in the domestic circuit, it is advisable for the BCCI to conduct a pink-ball tournament in India before the players embark on the journey to Australia," she added.

While BCCI has arranged Duleep Trophy matches with pink balls, the women cricketers are yet to get a taste of the same.

Former BCCI apex council member Shantha Rangaswamy also proposed that a second-string women's squad be sent to Sri Lanka along with the men's squad in July to raise the bench strength.

Here's the full schedule for the #AUSvIND Commonwealth Bank Women's series. pic.twitter.com/S2kSFMzhAO — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 20, 2021

"It is also nice to know the Indian men will be playing in Sri Lanka (in July). It will be good if a women's team is also sent to Sri Lanka," she suggested.

"This will be a good way of increasing the standard of the bench strength. I am making all these suggestions as a former cricketer," Shantha Rangaswamy added.