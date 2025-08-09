"Better to use him like a gun" - Former India pacer's massive take amid Jasprit Bumrah's workload debate post ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former Indian cricketer Raju Kulkarni believes ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah's workload management is the right way to go forward after the 2025 India-England Test series ended in a 2-2 draw. Despite the visitors' admirable performance, Bumrah's participation in only three out of the five Tests rubbed several fans and former players the wrong way.Incidentally, the side won the two matches the 31-year-old sat out as part of his workload management strategy. Bumrah had stated even before the England series about playing in only three out of the five Tests.Talking to Mid-Day about his workload management, which has divided opinions, Kulkarni said:&quot;In today’s cricket, you will rarely find your main bowler playing all five matches in a series, especially someone like Bumrah [who has claimed 219 wickets in 48 Tests]. Instead of forcibly playing him in all five Tests, it is better to use him like a gun in selected matches, as he is like an AK47.&quot;He added:&quot;Undoubtedly, we have the best fast bowlers in the world, there is no comparison. I’m sure [Jasprit] Bumrah is taking other [Indian] fast bowlers along with him. He looks like a bowler, who knows that he will not be able to play five Tests in a row, [so] he is encouraging other bowlers and this has changed everyone’s body language.&quot;Bumrah impressed in the three Tests he played, picking up 14 wickets, including two 5-wicket hauls, at an average of 26.&quot;Siraj is the most spirited and motivated pacer in the world&quot; - Raju KulkarniRaju Kulkarni hailed Jasprit Bumrah's pace-bowling partner, Mohammed Siraj, for his lion-hearted effort in the England Test series. Siraj played all five Tests tirelessly, leading the Indian attack in their two wins minus Bumrah.The 31-year-old finished as the series' leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps at an average of 32.43, including two 5-wicket hauls.&quot;Siraj gave his best and that inspired our other bowlers as well. Siraj is the most spirited and motivated pacer in the world. He has this never-give-up attitude, always trying, you can make out. He’s very emotional. Just look at the way he bowled on the last day of the Oval Test. I think the England batsmen were frightened,&quot; said Raju Kulkarni (via the aforementioned source).He concluded:&quot;The fighting spirit of our bowling unit was fantastic. This is why I felt that these bowlers are more than capable of getting wickets even if we don’t have Bumrah all the time. They say fast bowlers come in pairs like [Australia’s] Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson, [West Indies’s] Michael Holding and Andy Roberts. Similarly, I can say that we have Bumrah and Siraj.&quot;Siraj picked up nine wickets in the series finale at the Oval with India trailing 1-2, helping them level the five-match affair.