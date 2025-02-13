“Beyond proud of you” - Sister’s heartfelt reaction to Shreyas Iyer’s post after IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer’s sister Shresta left a heartfelt comment on the star batter’s latest social media post. This comes after Iyer’s impressive performance in the three-match ODI series against England, which concluded on Wednesday, February 12, with the final game held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Batting first, India posted a total of 356 runs, thanks to solid contributions from Shubman Gill (112), Shreyas Iyer (78), and Virat Kohli (52).

England started well with an opening stand of 60 runs but struggled to build partnerships as they regularly lost wickets. Indian bowlers were clinical, dismissing the visitors for 214 and securing a 142-run victory. With this dominant win, India completed a 3-0 whitewash in the series.

Shreyas Iyer, who finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the series with 181 runs at an average of 60.33, including two half-centuries, took to Instagram to share a post after the third game. He captioned it:

“Big ups to our entire team.”

The Mumbai batter's sister Shresta left a heartfelt message, praising her brother in the comments section. She wrote:

“An outstanding performance by the best man! Beyond proud of you!”

Sister’s heartfelt reaction to Shreyas Iyer’s post (Image via Instagram-@shreyasiyer96)

The 30-year-old has now scored 2,602 runs in 65 ODIs for India, with an average of 48.18, including 20 fifties and five centuries.

“I wish I could have got a hundred” - Shreyas Iyer voices his frustration after being dismissed for 78 in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI

Shreyas Iyer played a solid knock of 78 off 64 balls, including eight fours and two sixes, in the third ODI against England. However, during the post-match interview, the right-handed batter expressed his disappointment at missing out on a century. He said [as quoted by Cricbuzz]:

“In the first game, I wanted to take the momentum after we lost two consecutive wickets, so I tried to play the ball on its merit. I just back my instincts and tried to deliver. In the second game, I thought I would finish the game. And today, Shubman and Virat laid a great platform and that helped me to excel. I wish I could have got a hundred.”

“The dressing room is electrifying with lots of energy and I feel each and every individual is in great form in the team. I think it’s great to win this series and carry the momentum into the Champions Trophy. You could see in the three games how every individual stepped up for the team. Getting those crucial runs and wickets at the right time was important," he added.

Shreyas will next take the field in the 2025 Champions Trophy, starting on February 19.

