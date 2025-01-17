BGT 2024-25 debutant gets bowled by yorker for just 9 off 14 balls in Big Bash League match [Watch]

Emerging Australian opening batter Sam Konstas was dismissed for just nine runs off 14 deliveries in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) Sydney smash clash between the Sixers and the Thunders at the SCG on Friday, January 17. He was undone by a yorker from Jack Edwards in the fourth over of the first innings.

Coming on the back of a gritty fifty on a tricky surface against the Scorchers, the youngster was tested by Jack Edwards in the first over of the match, which ended in a maiden. While his opening partner David Warner went hard from the other end, Konstas struggled to gather momentum.

Play was stopped after the first over due to a brief intervention by rain. While Konstas began the fourth over with a boundary off Jack Edwards, the right-arm pacer had the last laugh with a brilliant yorker on the fifth delivery. The right-handed batter got in an awkward shape while trying to fend off the delivery, and the ball breached the gap to rattle the stumps.

Sydney Thunder were reduced to 32-1 after 3.5 overs following Konstas' dismissal. As of writing, rain has made another appearance to hamper proceedings. The score reads 36-1 after 5.1 overs, with Hugh Weibgen coming to the crease at No. 3.

Sam Konstas has had a mixed Big Bash League 2024-25 campaign so far

The youngster made his BBL debut in the clash against the Adelaide Strikers in Canberra. He scored a memorable fifty, which soon led to his call-up to the Test squad for the latter half of the Border-Gavaskar series.

After playing an integral role in Australia's series win over India, the batter rejoined the Thunders, but has had an inconsistent run since then. Apart from two fifties in the season so far, he has failed to hit double figures in three other outings.

The batter has retained his place in the Test squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. However, reports suggest that Australia are leaning towards Travis Head as an option at the top of the order alongside Usman Khawaja.

