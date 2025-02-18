BGT 2024-25 hero plays reverse ramp for boundary on second ball of the match in Sheffield Shield [Watch]

Emerging Australian opening batter Sam Konstas scored an enthralling seven-ball cameo for New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield clash against Victoria, which included an audacious reverse ramp off Scott Boland on the second ball. The youngster was released from the national squad midway through the Sri Lanka tour to attain valuable game time in the domestic circuit.

Ad

Konstas failed to impress on his return against Queensland at The Gabba, scoring 3 and 22 in the first and second innings respectively. He recently recorded a quickfire ton in the One Day Cup clash against the same opposition.

Konstas opened the innings in the clash against Victoria with Nic Maddison. The duo powered the side to a brisk start, scoring 30 runs off the first two overs.

The youngster, known for his unfazed style of play, did not hesitate to take on Scott Boland with the new ball. Premeditating the shot, he shuffled his stance as soon as the ball was released and managed to get a decent connection to send the ball over the slip cordon for a boundary.

Ad

Trending

Have a look at the stunning shot right here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Konstas also scored a boundary off the next delivery to put pressure on Scott Boland. However, the veteran pacer responded by delivering three consecutive dots to end the over.

Sam Konstas perished while attempting another unorthodox shot off Scott Boland's bowling in the third over

Emboldened by the successful execution of his strokes in the first over against Boland, Konstas tried to play a slog sweep to begin the third over. The youngster shuffled to the offside and got down on one knee to hoick the ball over the leg-side infield, but only connected with thin air.

Ad

The ball hit the leg stump to bring Konstas' knock to an early end, leaving New South Wales at 30-1 after 2.1 overs.

Expand Tweet

New South Wales recovered after Sam Konstas' dismissal through Nic Maddinson and Kurtis Patterson to reach 75-1. However, Victoria fought back to induce a collapse and reduce the hosts to 124-6 in no time. Scott Boland has picked up four wickets, including that of NSW skipper Jack Edwards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback