"Bhagwan 2.0" - Fans hail Rishabh Pant for his sublime 74-run knock in 2025 ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Fans lauded Indian keeper Rishabh Pant for his fighting knock in the third Test against England at Lord's on Saturday (July 12). Pant slammed 74 off 112 balls and put India in the driver's seat, before getting run-out at the stroke of Lunch.
Pant arrived to the crease at No. 5 on Friday when India lost Shubman Gill and were at 107/3. Pant soaked up the pressure well along with KL Rahul and helped the visitors to end Day 2 on 145/3.
On Day 3, Pant employed his positive intent to garner boundaries and steer the visitors on a comfortable note. He got strong support from KL Rahul, who also looked in good touch.
However, Rishabh Pant was involved in a mix-up, where he nudged the ball for a quick single to help Rahul complete his century before the Lunch break. England skipper Ben Stokes utilized the chance to find Pant short of his crease at the non-striker's end. As a result, Pant was dismissed on 74 off 112, with eight fours and two sixes.
Fans appreciated Pant's knock, which came after he sustained a finger injury on Day 1.
"Brother Rishabh looks a more accomplished batter than 21 other people playing out there despite batting with a broken finger. What greatness is this. Bhagwan 2.0," one fan tweeted.
Here are the other reactions:
"Rishabh Pant played a sensational knock. He selflessly looked to rotate the strike before lunch and lost his wicket in the process. He was batting brilliantly, and that risky single right before the break just was not needed," one fan posted.
"No matter what others say, yes this was a warrior knock RISHABH PANT !! Despite ur injury u gave ur everything for the team," another wrote.
"Nonetheless, Rishabh Pant was playing with an injured finger, took on the bowlers relentlessly with his attacking batting.. Gotta give it to him for being there with KL Rahul for a vital 140-run partnership," a fan tweeted.
Rishabh Pant now has most sixes against England after impressive knocks in ENG vs IND 3rd Test
Rishabh Pant etched his name into history books with his six-hitting capabilities in the ongoing Lord's Test. With two maximums under his belt, Pant went past Sir Viv Richards to have the most sixes (36) against England in the longest format.
Most 6s against England in Tests:
36 - Rishabh Pant
34 - Sir Viv Richards
30 - Tim Southee
27 - Yashasvi Jaiswal
Moreover, Rishabh Pant has become the second-highest run-scorer in the series with 416 runs in five innings at a prolific average of 83.20. He became the first Indian to score twin Test centuries in England at Headingley.
