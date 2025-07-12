"Bhagwan 2.0" - Fans hail Rishabh Pant for his sublime 74-run knock in 2025 ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Fans lauded Indian keeper Rishabh Pant for his fighting knock in the third Test against England at Lord's on Saturday (July 12). Pant slammed 74 off 112 balls and put India in the driver's seat, before getting run-out at the stroke of Lunch.

Ad

Pant arrived to the crease at No. 5 on Friday when India lost Shubman Gill and were at 107/3. Pant soaked up the pressure well along with KL Rahul and helped the visitors to end Day 2 on 145/3.

On Day 3, Pant employed his positive intent to garner boundaries and steer the visitors on a comfortable note. He got strong support from KL Rahul, who also looked in good touch.

However, Rishabh Pant was involved in a mix-up, where he nudged the ball for a quick single to help Rahul complete his century before the Lunch break. England skipper Ben Stokes utilized the chance to find Pant short of his crease at the non-striker's end. As a result, Pant was dismissed on 74 off 112, with eight fours and two sixes.

Ad

Trending

Fans appreciated Pant's knock, which came after he sustained a finger injury on Day 1.

"Brother Rishabh looks a more accomplished batter than 21 other people playing out there despite batting with a broken finger. What greatness is this. Bhagwan 2.0," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are the other reactions:

"Rishabh Pant played a sensational knock. He selflessly looked to rotate the strike before lunch and lost his wicket in the process. He was batting brilliantly, and that risky single right before the break just was not needed," one fan posted.

"No matter what others say, yes this was a warrior knock RISHABH PANT !! Despite ur injury u gave ur everything for the team," another wrote.

Ad

"Nonetheless, Rishabh Pant was playing with an injured finger, took on the bowlers relentlessly with his attacking batting.. Gotta give it to him for being there with KL Rahul for a vital 140-run partnership," a fan tweeted.

Rishabh Pant now has most sixes against England after impressive knocks in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Rishabh Pant etched his name into history books with his six-hitting capabilities in the ongoing Lord's Test. With two maximums under his belt, Pant went past Sir Viv Richards to have the most sixes (36) against England in the longest format.

Ad

Most 6s against England in Tests:

36 - Rishabh Pant

34 - Sir Viv Richards

30 - Tim Southee

27 - Yashasvi Jaiswal

Moreover, Rishabh Pant has become the second-highest run-scorer in the series with 416 runs in five innings at a prolific average of 83.20. He became the first Indian to score twin Test centuries in England at Headingley.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Rathi Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.



A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.



Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.



In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news