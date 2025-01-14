"Bhai mera rasta maat roko" - Virat Kohli asks people to move out of his way ahead of boat ride [Watch]

Ace Team India cricketer Virat Kohli is currently enjoying his time with his family after the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. While there has been a lot of criticism about his batting performances in the five-match series against Australia, he seems unperturbed by the outside noise.

He was recently seen taking a jetty ride to Alibaug with his wife and actress Anushka Sharma. And now in a recent video, Kohli was seen at the Gateway of India taking a boat ride.

On his way to the boat, Kohli was heard telling people to move away from his way, as he jumped off inside the boat.

"Bhai mera rasta maat roko (brother, don't block my way)," Virat Kohli was heard saying in the video.

Virat Kohli named in Delhi probable for Ranji Trophy clash against Saurashtra

After a dismal Border-Gavaskar Trophy where he accumulated only 190 runs across nine innings, Virat Kohli was tipped to play Ranji Trophy to discover his form.

As a result, he has been named in Delhi's probable list of players for the Ranji Trophy tie against Saurashtra, scheduled to commence from January 23 onwards. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and pacer Harshit Rana have also been named in the squad.

“The inclusion of the above-mentioned international players in the final squad is subject to their availability," the DDCA release said.

Delhi and District Cricket Association secretary Ashok Sharma told PTI that Rishabh Pant has confirmed his participation in the Ranji Trophy game. However, Kohli is yet to assure his availability.

"Yes Pant has confirmed his availability for next Ranji game and will join the squad in Rajkot directly. About Virat Kohli we want him to play but we haven't heard from him while Harshit Rana is selected in the T20 squad and hence is unavailable," Sharma said.

Kohli's last Ranji Trophy game was in 2012 and he hasn't featured for Delhi ever since he became a regular in the Indian team.

