Bhairab Mohanty Memorial Tournament 2023: How did the IPL Players fare on Day 6 of the tournament?

Kerala CC secured a convincing six-wicket win over Chhattisgarh CC in the 12th encounter of the Bhairab Mohanty Memorial Tournament 2023 on Wednesday, September 20. In the first game of the day, Assam CC and Odisha B shared the points after the match ended without a definitive outcome due to rain.

Batting first, Chhattisgarh CC opener Rishabh Tiwari displayed excellent form after losing his opening partner Shashank Chandraker for just six runs in the second wicket. Rishabh scored 68 runs off 52 balls before losing his wicket to KM Asif. He was well-supported by captain Amandeep Khare, who scored 45 runs off 32 balls.

Shashank Singh, batting at no.4, chipped in with a crucial 27-run knock off 17 balls, helping the side set up a total of 173/7 in 20 overs. Medium pacer Vinod Kumar C V bagged three big wickets for Kerala CC. Sijo Joseph took two wickets.

In reply, Kerala CC opener Vishnu Vinod started the game in fifth gear, scoring runs with ease. The keeper-batter scored 85 runs off just 35 balls before getting out to Shubham Agarwal.

Mohammed Azharuddeen scored a valuable 28-ball 43. In the end, Salman Nizar and Abdul Basith (24 runs off 7 deliveries) took their side over the line with six wickets in hand inside 17 overs.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the IPL players fared on Day 6 of the Bhairab Mohanty Memorial Tournament 2023:

Mohammed Azharuddeen (Kerala CC)

Kerala CC opening batter Mohammed Azharuddeen played a pivotal role in setting up the chase for his side. He amassed 43 runs off 28 balls with three fours and as many sixes. Chhattisgarh CC leg spinner Shubham Agarwal, who looked impressive in the match, sent the star batter packing with a brilliant delivery.

Vishnu Vinod (Kerala CC)

Former RCB keeper-batter Vishnu Vinod was in ultra aggressive mode, smacking 85 runs off just 35 balls, with 10 boundaries and five sixes. He set up the chase, scoring these runs at an impressive strike rate of 242.86 before getting out to Shubham Agarwal.

Shreyas Gopal (Kerala CC)

Leg spinner Shreyas Gopal bowled a decent spell, bagging the crucial wicket of Amandeep Khare, who was looking dangerous on 45 runs. In his four-over spell, Gopal conceded 32 runs.

KM Asif (Kerala CC)

Former CSK pacer KM Asif bowled an expensive spell, conceding 33 runs in his three-over spell. However, he bagged the big wicket of opener Rishabh Tiwari, who was on 68 runs, and shunned the run-scoring rate of the opposition.