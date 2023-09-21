Bhairab Mohanty Memorial Tournament 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Kerala CC vs Chhattisgarh CC match

On September 20, Wednesday, the 11th match of the Bhairab Mohanty Memorial Tournament 2023, between Assam CC and Odisha B, ended without a result due to rain.

Fortunately, we witnessed a result in the 12th game as Kerala CC secured a resounding victory over Chhattisgarh CC by six wickets. Barabati Stadium in Cuttack hosted this encounter.

Turning our attention to the 12th game of the season, after winning the toss, Chhattisgarh CC elected to bat first. Opener Rishabh Tiwari was the standout performer, scoring 68 runs off 52 balls, which included seven fours and two sixes.

Captain Amandeep Singh, batting at no.3, also made a valuable contribution with a 45-run knock off 32 balls, featuring one four and four sixes. Shashank Singh's 17-ball 27-run knock in the middle overs played a crucial role in steering the side to 173/7 in 20 overs. Medium pacer Vinod Kumar CV emerged as the star bowler for Kerala CC, claiming three wickets.

In the chase, opener Vishnu Vinod used his bat like a swinging door, smashing an 85-run knock off just 35 balls, comprising 10 fours and five sixes at a whopping strike rate of 242.86.

He received solid support from his opening partner Mohammed Azharuddeen, who contributed with 43 runs off 28 balls, including three fours and three sixes.

Leg spinner Shubham Agarwal was the key bowler for Chhattisgarh CC, scalping three wickets. However, his spell lacked the necessary threat as Kerala CC comfortably cruised past the opposition with six wickets in hand.

On that note, here is how the updated points table looks after the Kerala CC vs Chhattisgarh CC encounter.

Kerala CC maintain the second position on the points table

Bhairab Mohanty Memorial Tournament 2023 Points Table

With two wins and a no result, Assam CC are well settled at the pole position on the points table in Group B, with 10 points. Kerala CC maintained the second rank with two wins and a loss, having bagged eight crucial points.

Odisha B slid down to the third spot with one win, one loss, and a no result, racking up six points. Chhattisgarh CC are having a disastrous season, settling in the last position after losing all three games.