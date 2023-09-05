“Bhaiya aap kitna drama karte hain” – Fans roast Virender Sehwag for urging BCCI to include “Bharat” in Team India’s World Cup jersey

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to include “Bharat” on Team India’s jersey for the 2023 ODI World Cup (WC) on Tuesday, September 5. The 44-year-old stressed that India's name was given by the British, which should be changed to “Bharat”.

The reaction came after a fan quoted an X (formerly known as Twitter) post, where he changed the INDvsPAK hashtag to BHAvsPAK during the Indo-Pak Asia Cup showdown on Saturday, September 2.

In response, Sehwag wrote on X:

“I have always believed a name should be one which instills pride in us. We are Bhartiyas, India is a name given by the British & it has been long overdue to get our original name ‘Bharat’ back officially. I urge the @BCCI, @JayShah to ensure that this World Cup our players have Bharat on our chest.”

Fans on X roasted Sehwag for his post regarding Team India on the micro-blogging site. One wrote:

“Bhaiya aap kitna drama karte hain (Brother, how much drama you do).”

Here are some of the other best reactions:

On the professional front, Sehwag retired from international cricket in 2015. The former opener represented India in 374 matches across formats, scoring 17236 runs, including 38 tons and 72 half-centuries. He was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup winning teams.

BCCI announce 15-member India squad for 2023 ODI World Cup

The BCCI, meanwhile, has announced a 15-member India squad for the upcoming 2023 ODI WC. The tournament will be played in India from October 5 to November 19. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to end India's trophy drought in ICC tournaments in the marqee event. India won their last ICC trophy (2013 Champions Trophy) under MS Dhoni in England.

India’s squad for WC: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

