“Bhajju pa, aap vahan se daaloge” - Harbhajan Singh recalls MS Dhoni’s advice that led to big breakthrough in India vs Pakistan 2011 World Cup semi-final

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has recalled an interesting incident from the 2011 World Cup semi-final against Pakistan in Mohali. Harbhajan revealed that an advice from MS Dhoni led to a crucial wicket, which went a long way in changing the momentum of the match.

Chasing 261 to book a place in the final, Pakistan were decently placed at 142 for 4, with Misbah-ul-Haq and a young Umar Akmal putting together a dangerous partnership. Harbhajan hadn’t looked threatening until then. During a water break, Dhoni suggested that the off-spinner should change his tactics and the advice worked to near-perfection.

With the first ball of his next over, the ‘Turbanator’ knocked over Akmal for 29 off 24 balls. Reliving the incident during an interaction on Star Sports, the 42-year-old said:

“It was one of those games where I felt I was getting a bit numb. I had bowled five overs, conceded around 26-27 runs. It was a water break, and Dhoni told me, 'Bhajju pa, aap vahan se daaloge' (around the wicket). Kamran (Umar) was playing good, so was Misbah. And they were scoring runs and the partnership was getting dangerous.”

Continuing the story, he added:

“So I came to bowl, I remembered god. I just prayed for a win. And god did listen to me. On the very first ball, I got the wicket of Kamran (Umar) Akmal as I bowled around the wicket. He completely missed the ball.”

Harbhajan also went on to dismiss Shahid Afridi for 19 to finish with figures of 2 for 43. In fact, all the Indian bowlers in the match claimed two wickets apiece. Misbah-ul-Haq top-scored for Pakistan with 56, but he was the last man out, dismissed by Zaheer Khan.

Sachin Tendulkar top-scored for India in 2011 World Cup semis against Pakistan

India won the toss and decided to bat first in the 2011 semi-final against Pakistan in Mohali. Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar got India off to a terrific start, adding 48 for the first wicket in quick time. The dangerous Sehwag was dismissed for 38 off 25, trapped lbw by Wahab Riaz (5/46).

Shankar @shankarstake



India held its nerve better & made the finals cut. #OTD , in 2011, two nations came to a standstill as India & Pakistan played arguably the most hyped World Cup match in history. Tensions were high & all roads led to just one destination that day- the PCA stadium in Mohali.India held its nerve better & made the finals cut. #OTD, in 2011, two nations came to a standstill as India & Pakistan played arguably the most hyped World Cup match in history. Tensions were high & all roads led to just one destination that day- the PCA stadium in Mohali.India held its nerve better & made the finals cut. https://t.co/aFlB3Tj9VN

Tendulkar carried the Indian innings on his shoulders, scoring a defiant 85 off 115 balls with the aid of 11 fours. Suresh Raina also chipped in with a handy cameo of 36* to ensure India ended with a competitive total.

The bowlers then did the rest to ensure India reached the final, where they thumped Sri Lanka by six wickets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert