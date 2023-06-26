Create

"Bheem vs Aliens" - fans react hilariously as BCCI and ICC send World Cup 2023 Trophy to space

By Rudransh Khurana
Modified Jun 26, 2023 21:40 IST
Twitter reactions to ICC and BCCI sending 2023 World Cup Trophy to space.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council's joint venture to send the 2023 World Cup Trophy to space drew a variety of reactions from fans on Twitter.

The trophy was launched 120,000 feet above the earth using a "stratospheric balloon" and landed in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, the venue for the World Cup final.

While some praised the theatrics, others criticized the bodies for spending money on a relatively unimportant thing instead of provisioning DRS for the World Cup qualifiers or better facilities in stadiums. Many fans also lamented the delay in the release of the World Cup's schedule. Some simply joined the fun with memes.

Here are the top reactions:

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the ICC Men's Trophy! Witnessing the iconic trophy in space is simply mind-blowing. #TrophyInSpace
@JayShah @BCCI @ICC https://t.co/VyM8zTOG8i
@JayShah @BCCI @ICC Ye karne ke paise hai proper stadium facilities dene ke paise nahi hai
Cricket's governing body the ICC have launched the #CWC23 trophy into the stratosphere with a space flight (WHY?!).But the tournament starts in three months and there's still no fixture list.Priorities
@ICC https://t.co/7MOIpYt4Ri
ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy becomes one of the first official sporting trophies to send to space.Great work by BCCI & ICC. https://t.co/VKcGmTzQrS
@ICC @tyagiyashh BCCI se appeal hai ise wahin chhod do. Hum toh waise bhi jeetne se rahe.
But why? Who wanted the trophy in space. Spend that money on... I don't know, may be DRS for WC qualifiers? or may be even better ground coverage for rains, so we don't use hand dryers/ sponge wipes on pitch? twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…
Trophy space mein pahunch gayi. schedule bhi abhi space mein his hai. and airfare and hotel rates bhi space mein hin honge with this delay
Even space has an ICC trophy in the last decade but not India twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…
TIme to move over SpaceX, seems like we have a new contender in space ..haha this is real fun #TrophyInSpacecricketworldcup.com/news/3553703
They have to stop playing when it starts raining but oh well the trophy has been to space twitter.com/criccrazyjohns…
If you ever feel useless know a cricket board paid reap money to send a trophy to space just for a picture saying they have done it twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…
Sport global nahi ho paa raha, trophy inko space me le jani hai. Inke “World” cup me 10 teams khelti. Agar ye trophy kisi non cricketing desh me tour karate to shayad vaha game popular ho jata. But ofcourse, Great work BCCI and ICC. twitter.com/criccrazyjohns…

Full schedule of ICC's World Cup Trophy tour

The event was part of ICC's announcement of the traditional trophy tour in the lead-up to the World Cup in October-November. This year the prize will travel to 18 countries starting from June 27 before returning to India on September 4.

"Cricket unites India like no other sport and excitement is building across the country as we prepare to host the 10 best teams in the world over six weeks of heart-stopping cricket," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on the occasion.
  • 27 June – 14 July: India
  • 15 – 16 July: New Zealand
  • 17 – 18 July: Australia
  • 19 – 21 July: Papua New Guinea
  • 22 – 24 July: India
  • 25 – 27 July: USA
  • 28 – 30 July: West Indies
  • 31 July – 4 August: Pakistan
  • 5 – 6 August: Sri Lanka
  • 7 – 9 August: Bangladesh
  • 10 – 11 August: Kuwait
  • 12 – 13 August: Bahrain
  • 14 – 15 August: India
  • 16 – 18 August: Italy
  • 19 – 20 August: France
  • 21 – 24 August: England
  • 25 – 26 August: Malaysia
  • 27 – 28 August: Uganda
  • 29 – 30 August: Nigeria
  • 31 August – 3 September: South Africa
  • From 4 September: India

Edited by Arshit Garg
