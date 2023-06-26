"Bheem vs Aliens" - fans react hilariously as BCCI and ICC send World Cup 2023 Trophy to space

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council's joint venture to send the 2023 World Cup Trophy to space drew a variety of reactions from fans on Twitter.

The trophy was launched 120,000 feet above the earth using a "stratospheric balloon" and landed in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, the venue for the World Cup final.

While some praised the theatrics, others criticized the bodies for spending money on a relatively unimportant thing instead of provisioning DRS for the World Cup qualifiers or better facilities in stadiums. Many fans also lamented the delay in the release of the World Cup's schedule. Some simply joined the fun with memes.

Here are the top reactions:

Adipurush @ganeshvkstan Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the ICC Men's Trophy! Witnessing the iconic trophy in space is simply mind-blowing. #TrophyInSpace Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the ICC Men's Trophy! Witnessing the iconic trophy in space is simply mind-blowing. #TrophyInSpace

Matt Hardy @MattHardyJourno



But the tournament starts in three months and there's still no fixture list.



Priorities Cricket's governing body the ICC have launched the #CWC23 trophy into the stratosphere with a space flight (WHY?!).But the tournament starts in three months and there's still no fixture list.Priorities Cricket's governing body the ICC have launched the #CWC23 trophy into the stratosphere with a space flight (WHY?!).But the tournament starts in three months and there's still no fixture list.Priorities

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy becomes one of the first official sporting trophies to send to space.



Great work by BCCI & ICC. ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy becomes one of the first official sporting trophies to send to space.Great work by BCCI & ICC. https://t.co/VKcGmTzQrS

Bishan @Bishanberi @ICC @tyagiyashh BCCI se appeal hai ise wahin chhod do. Hum toh waise bhi jeetne se rahe. @ICC @tyagiyashh BCCI se appeal hai ise wahin chhod do. Hum toh waise bhi jeetne se rahe.

Srinivas R @srini_r_twit Johns. @CricCrazyJohns ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy becomes one of the first official sporting trophies to send to space.



Great work by BCCI & ICC. ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy becomes one of the first official sporting trophies to send to space.Great work by BCCI & ICC. https://t.co/VKcGmTzQrS But why? Who wanted the trophy in space. Spend that money on... I don't know, may be DRS for WC qualifiers? or may be even better ground coverage for rains, so we don't use hand dryers/ sponge wipes on pitch? twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… But why? Who wanted the trophy in space. Spend that money on... I don't know, may be DRS for WC qualifiers? or may be even better ground coverage for rains, so we don't use hand dryers/ sponge wipes on pitch? twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Amit @nottheamit Trophy space mein pahunch gayi. schedule bhi abhi space mein his hai. and airfare and hotel rates bhi space mein hin honge with this delay Trophy space mein pahunch gayi. schedule bhi abhi space mein his hai. and airfare and hotel rates bhi space mein hin honge with this delay

Akshay Natu @akshaynatu Johns. @CricCrazyJohns ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy becomes one of the first official sporting trophies to send to space.



Great work by BCCI & ICC. ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy becomes one of the first official sporting trophies to send to space.Great work by BCCI & ICC. https://t.co/VKcGmTzQrS Even space has an ICC trophy in the last decade but not India twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Even space has an ICC trophy in the last decade but not India twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Amrish Kumar @theamrishkumar

cricketworldcup.com/news/3553703 TIme to move over SpaceX, seems like we have a new contender in space ..haha this is real fun #TrophyInSpace TIme to move over SpaceX, seems like we have a new contender in space ..haha this is real fun #TrophyInSpacecricketworldcup.com/news/3553703

Duaa @duaavinci Johns. @CricCrazyJohns ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy becomes one of the first official sporting trophies to send to space.



Great work by BCCI & ICC. ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy becomes one of the first official sporting trophies to send to space.Great work by BCCI & ICC. https://t.co/VKcGmTzQrS They have to stop playing when it starts raining but oh well the trophy has been to space twitter.com/criccrazyjohns… They have to stop playing when it starts raining but oh well the trophy has been to space twitter.com/criccrazyjohns…

Aryan Bakshi @bindia200 Johns. @CricCrazyJohns ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy becomes one of the first official sporting trophies to send to space.



Great work by BCCI & ICC. ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy becomes one of the first official sporting trophies to send to space.Great work by BCCI & ICC. https://t.co/VKcGmTzQrS If you ever feel useless know a cricket board paid reap money to send a trophy to space just for a picture saying they have done it twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… If you ever feel useless know a cricket board paid reap money to send a trophy to space just for a picture saying they have done it twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Sameet Bhaturkar @SameetBhaturkar Johns. @CricCrazyJohns ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy becomes one of the first official sporting trophies to send to space.



Great work by BCCI & ICC. ICC World Cup 2023 Trophy becomes one of the first official sporting trophies to send to space.Great work by BCCI & ICC. https://t.co/VKcGmTzQrS Sport global nahi ho paa raha, trophy inko space me le jani hai. Inke “World” cup me 10 teams khelti. Agar ye trophy kisi non cricketing desh me tour karate to shayad vaha game popular ho jata. But ofcourse, Great work BCCI and ICC. twitter.com/criccrazyjohns… Sport global nahi ho paa raha, trophy inko space me le jani hai. Inke “World” cup me 10 teams khelti. Agar ye trophy kisi non cricketing desh me tour karate to shayad vaha game popular ho jata. But ofcourse, Great work BCCI and ICC. twitter.com/criccrazyjohns…

Full schedule of ICC's World Cup Trophy tour

The event was part of ICC's announcement of the traditional trophy tour in the lead-up to the World Cup in October-November. This year the prize will travel to 18 countries starting from June 27 before returning to India on September 4.

"Cricket unites India like no other sport and excitement is building across the country as we prepare to host the 10 best teams in the world over six weeks of heart-stopping cricket," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on the occasion.

27 June – 14 July: India

15 – 16 July: New Zealand

17 – 18 July: Australia

19 – 21 July: Papua New Guinea

22 – 24 July: India

25 – 27 July: USA

28 – 30 July: West Indies

31 July – 4 August: Pakistan

5 – 6 August: Sri Lanka

7 – 9 August: Bangladesh

10 – 11 August: Kuwait

12 – 13 August: Bahrain

14 – 15 August: India

16 – 18 August: Italy

19 – 20 August: France

21 – 24 August: England

25 – 26 August: Malaysia

27 – 28 August: Uganda

29 – 30 August: Nigeria

31 August – 3 September: South Africa

From 4 September: India

